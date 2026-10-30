Aussie actor Richard Norton's cause of death linked to peptide use, coroner finds

The Victorian coroner has ruled that Australian actor Richard Norton died after injecting double the amount of a prescribed peptide.

According to Victorian coroner David Ryan, Norton’s death was caused after he administered injections of two peptides—CJC1295 and Ipamorelin.

Norton, 75, died after suffering cardiac arrest at his Melbourne home on March 30, 2025.

Now, after 19 months, the former martial artist’s death has been determined to be a cardiac arrest triggered by peptide usage.

The 75-year-old actor who starred in dozens of movies opposite the likes of Jackie Chan and Chuck Norris died just 11 days later at his home in Melbourne after a physician prescribed him an anti-ageing drug therapy that was in the testing phase.

“Richard had been taking amounts of the medication in excess of the dose prescribed by his medical practitioner,” according to the coroner’s report.

“The injection caused an anaphylactic reaction, which in turn led to cardiac arrest,” the Victorian coroner concluded.

According to multiple reports, Norton visited his doctor on March 11 last year and asked about peptide therapy, after previously using it to treat fatigue, shoulder pain and a loss of lean muscle.

The court was also told that CJC1295 and Ipamorelin were still in testing and not therapeutically approved for use in Australia but his doctor prescribed them after he underwent blood tests and a CT scan.