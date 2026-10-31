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Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson split after years of romance: What went wrong?

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson remained partners in business despite breakup

By
Web Desk
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Published October 31, 2026

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson split after years of romance: What went wrong?
Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson split after years of romance: What went wrong?

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson called it quit after nearly three years of relationship, ending a romance that frequently made headlines because of their 49-year age gap.

The 74-year-old University of North Carolina football coach and the 25-year-old Trouble Cup Enterprises founder, reportedly, ended their relationship in late 2025.

Although the former couple have gone their separate ways romantically, they remain close friends and are committed to continuing their business partnerships.

Neither has publicly disclosed a specific reason for the split. Their relationship, however, faced considerable attention following their April 2025 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

During the interview, Hudson shut down questions from journalist Tony Dokoupil about how she and Belichick first met, saying, "We're not talking about this."

For the unversed, Belichick and Hudson reportedly first crossed paths in February 2021 while she was a college student at Bridgewater State University.

They were first spotted together publicly in January 2023, walking through the French Quarter in New Orleans, and were later seen enjoying a dinner date in the city in September that year.

Before his relationship with Hudson, Belichick was involved with Linda Holliday for 16 years. Their separation was confirmed in September 2023.

Hudson, meanwhile, also shared professional ties with the football coach through Trouble Cup Enterprises, which worked with him on reclaiming trademarks associated with his famous Patriots phrases.

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