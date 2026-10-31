Buckingham Palace receives bombshell update form Met Police

King Charles' office has received a shocking update on the royal family's annual event's security.

The Metropolitan Police will reportedly reduce the number of officers assigned to Trooping the Colour as a private firm takes over major royal events in London.

The force has removed what sources told the Telegraph to be "the vast majority" of its policing provision for the King's birthday parade, along with gun salutes and the Changing of the Guard.

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The revised arrangements, due to come into effect in Novnember, only a "minimal" police presence will remain at these events. The police will hand most security duties to a private contractor instead.

The sweeping reductions have been driven by budgetary constraints and growing pressure to redirect officers towards front-line neighbourhood policing.

While Met sources maintained the force would still back "nationally significant events," a defence source disputed this, telling the publication: "They are not supporting Trooping the Colour in the same way, nor many other events."

Over the past year, an estimated 17,800 officers were deployed to support military ceremonial duties, eportedly costing the Met roughly £10.6million.

The spokesman added: "Against a backdrop of financial cuts and increased demand, we had to make difficult decisions about what to prioritise to protect Londoners and over recent months have engaged with the Ministry of Defence around proposed changes to how we support military ceremonial events."

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