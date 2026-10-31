San Diego County street gangs targeted in major drug trafficking operation

U.S. federal authorities have charged 42 alleged members and their associates after a major drug trafficking sweep against San Diego street gangs.

The probe involved methamphetamine, fentanyl and suspected ties to Mexican drug cartels.

The FBI agents raided a Lemon Grove house on an early Wednesday morning, and they were shot by one of the accused gang members.

Images that were released to the media showing weapons and wrapped blocks of drugs confiscated at multiple locations around the county.

Sales and distribution reportedly happened in communities from Oceanside and Escondido to El Cajon and Chula Vista.

34 of the suspects are already in federal custody.

Among those arrested was John Marquez, a high-ranking member of the Poway gang, who is accused of running cross-border drug distribution operations.

The authorities are still going after seven additional defendants.

The operation, led by hundreds of FBI agents alongside federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, seized drugs, firearms, ammunition and cash during the operation and throughout the probe.

The crackdown followed a two-year investigation into the Poway-based gang with alleged links to the Mexican cartels.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jill Streja and Shivanjali A. Sewak.

The 42 defendants face charges outlined in four federal grand jury indictments.