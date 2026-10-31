Disney's live-action ‘Tangled’ gets major update

Disney's live-action Tangled fans are one step closer to seeing Rapunzel and Flynn Rider return to the big screen.

Screenwriter Michael "Mikey" Montemayor has celebrated the movie's wrap by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the highly anticipated reimagining.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 30, he announced, "That's a wrap on Tangled!!”

READ MORE: Disney's live-action 'Tangled' locks in its Mother Gothel

“Truly a dream come true getting to see this movie come to life!" the screenwriter added, while also reflecting on his journey.

Montemayor revealed that he had been writing movies since he was 19 and described the opportunity to work with Disney on four projects this year as "a miracle in the making."

His announcement came with a carousel, beginning with an image of a Tangled script. Another picture showed him posing at the movie's table read, while the remaining snapshots offered additional glimpses of his experience working on the Disney project.

He ended his post by teasing, "More to come soon!"

For the unversed, Montemayor is part of the writing team behind Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved 2010 animated classic.

He joined Jennifer Kaytin Robinson as a co-writer, contributing to the screenplay revisions for the new adaptation. The original animated film was written by Dan Fogelman.

The update has already sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

"Congratsss really excited to see it," one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, "GIVE IT TO ME ASAP BABY." A third fan shared their enthusiasm, declaring, "The only live action I'm excited for!!!"

Disney's live-action Tangled is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2028, giving fans plenty of reason to look forward to Rapunzel's next big-screen adventure.

READ MORE: Milo Manheim tapped for lead role in ‘Tangled' live-action movie