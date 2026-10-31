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BTS gets unexpected football superstar visitor at Brazil concert

Football legend Neymar spotted at BTS' Brazil concert with a special little guest

By
Web Desk
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Published October 31, 2026

BTS gets unexpected football superstar visitor at Brazil concert
BTS gets unexpected football superstar visitor at Brazil concert

BTS had an unexpected celebrity visitor during their Brazil concert and it was none other than football superstar Neymar.

The Brazilian footballer was spotted backstage at the group's highly anticipated ARIRANG World Tour stop, but the sweetest part of the outing involved a very special little guest accompanying him.

A video circulating on social media captured Neymar walking through a backstage hallway at the BTS concert alongside his young daughter, Maria Helena.

READ MORE: BTS shocks fans with new move after Brazil show ‘IDOL' walk gets cancelled

Dressed in a customized little BTS jacket, Helena appeared to be enjoying her special K-pop experience as the father-daughter duo greeted members of the staff with hugs.

However, it wasn’t Neymar but his daughter who is the real BTS fan in the family.

The two-year-old attended the group's opening-night concert in Brazil on Wednesday, October 28, at Estádio do Morumbis in São Paulo, accompanied by her mother, Amanda Kimberlly.

Neymar's backstage appearance was just a part of the special outing, rather than him attending the concert as a regular audience member.

According to her mother's social media updates, Helena is particularly fond of BTS member Jimin.

Amanda even shared glimpses of her daughter trying to get closer to the barrier, hoping the members would notice her.

READ MORE: BTS concert stage malfunction turns into delightful moment for fans

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