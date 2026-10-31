Romesh Ranganathan reveals he though he was 'going home' during 'Celebrity Traitors'

The comedian was crowned champion in Friday's final alongside actor Sebastian Croft, after they successfully banished Maya Jama and King Kenny from the castle

Romesh Ranganathan has spoken for the first time about his incredible victory on The Celebrity Traitors.

The comedian was crowned champion in Friday's final alongside actor Sebastian Croft, after they successfully banished Maya Jama and King Kenny from the castle.

Speaking on his BBC Radio 2 show hours after the final had aired, Romesh admitted his time on the show was 'full-on,' and admitted there were times when he thought he was about to be murdered.

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The final drew in a huge 11.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched show of 2026 so far.

Opening his show, Romesh was greeted with huge cheers from members of his crew as he announced himself as the 'winner of Celebrity Traitors.'

Sharing insight into his time in the famous castle, he said: 'I knew it was going to be immersive, but honestly I cannot explain to you how full-on it is.

'You are basically, the whole time, you're living that game, and imagine the situation where, obvs you're on camera, but you can't trust anyone you're talking to, fully.

'And that is your kind of existence it's such a weird thing, and equally I've known what's happened for a while, but there were so many moments in that game where I thought I was done for.

'When Rob, Leigh-Anne, Ross Kemp and myself were in the crypt, and they were deciding which one of us to murder, I just literally to me, I felt like I'd stuck my head above the parapet in the round table.

'I was joking around because obviously I wanted Leigh-Anne to have the key, but similarly I thought 'have I just exposed myself here?' Is this me done? And so that moment, when I hugged Claudia that was real, I genuinely thought I'm going home.

'Similarly I had no idea how much I'd been spoken about in terms of murder, that was weird to watch back.

'The shield challenge, where my pieces got moved, and I didn't complete the shield. I thought I'm definitely gonna get murdered tonight because obvs targeting me they've signalled that.

'And then, I know this sounds like faux humility, it's such a thin line between a great game and a terrible game as a faithful.

'When we, [Sebastian] and I won. I just cannot, it was just incredible, and there was a moment where I knew we'd won and Bash didn't.

Romesh later hosted another mini reunion on his BBC Radio 2 programme, along with his fellow champion Sebastian, 24, and their co-stars King Kenny and Leigh-Anne Pinnock joining him in the studio.

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