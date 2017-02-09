pslloader
PSL 2017 kicks off with glitzy opening ceremony

DUBAI: A glamour-filled opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League 2017 was held at the Dubai Sports City Stadium amid spectacular light show and performances by Shaggy, Shehzad Roy, Ali Zafar and others to follow.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem of Pakistan, and later on included colourful, lively performances highlighting the culture of the country.

 

Teams arrival

All five teams of the league including Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and last year's winner Islamabad United arrived at the stage.

 

Captains signing bat

All captains signed a bat with their oaths ahead of the start of the tournament and also the trophy of PSL 2017 was displayed. 

Shaggy, Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy dazzle on stage

International renowned star Shaggy set the stage on fire with his performance during the ceremony.

He performed on some of his top songs including wasn’t me, I need your love, don’t you need somebody and others.

Later on, Pakistani stars Shehzad Roy and Ali Zafar also performed on the stage. Ali performed on his famous song Asman ko chootey jayen hum.

Earlier, the four stars, as well as PSL Chairman Najam Sethi and brand ambassador Ramiz Raja spoke to the media about the glittering ceremony that will kickstart the second edition of the tournament, followed by the opening game, between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Mr Sethi thanked the four mega stars for their presence and promised a ceremony that will captivate sports lovers or not alike.

“I want to retain an element of surprise before the opening ceremony, it should be an enthralling evening. I also welcome and thank the stars especially Shaggy who has flown down to Dubai for the event. Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and Fahad Mustafa will all be making a big contribution as we endeavour to deliver an enthralling success,” he said.

Jamaican superstar Shaggy spoke about his association with the game, expressing excitement about his performance for the opening ceremony.

“It is great to be here and I look forward to performing at the ceremony, it should be an exciting affair and the Pakistan cricket fans will surely enjoy the spectacle. I have a long association with Chris Gayle while Courtney Walsh [Former West Indian fast bowler] was my neighbour in Jamaica.”

Ali Zafar, Fahad Mustafa and Shehzad Roy also expressed their excitement ahead of the ceremony.

PSL Green and Maroon caps unveiled

Before the commencement of the press conference, Ramiz unveiled the green and maroon caps that will be handed out to the best batsman and the best bowler in the tournament, respectively.

“PSL is adopting the innovations that we have seen around the world and handing out the caps is another feature that the league is introducing from this season. Hopefully we will see some top-class performances from batsmen and bowlers who would be vying for the cap,” he said.

The highest wicket-taker will get to flaunt a maroon cap, while the green cap will be given to the highest runs-scorer.

The two caps of honour will also endorse the Edhi foundation logo in memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi who passed away last year.

Cricket-tainment bat for Edhi Foundation

PSL and Pakistan Cricket Board plan to further strengthen their bond with the esteemed Edhi Foundation. In recognition of the renowned humanitarian’s services, a special ‘cricket-tainment’ bat signed by the artists performing at the opening ceremony will be auctioned, and the money will be given to the foundation.

The details of the auction will be announced in due course. Additionally, a special poster signed by the artists will be handed over to the most passionate fan of the league.

 

FIXTURES

  • February 9, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Peshawar Zalmi
    		vs
    Islamabad United
    February 10, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 04:30 PM
    Lahore Qalandars
    		vs
    Quetta Gladiators
  • February 10, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Karachi Kings
    		vs
    Peshawar Zalmi
    February 11, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 04:30 PM
    Islamabad United
    		vs
    Lahore Qalandars
  • February 11, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Quetta Gladiators
    		vs
    Karachi Kings
    February 12, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Peshawar Zalmi
    		vs
    Lahore Qalandars
  • February 15, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Islamabad United
    		vs
    Quetta Gladiators
    February 16, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Lahore Qalandars
    		vs
    Karachi Kings
  • February 17, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 04:30 PM
    Peshawar Zalmi
    		vs
    Quetta Gladiators
    February 17, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Karachi Kings
    		vs
    Islamabad United
  • February 18, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 04:30 PM
    Quetta Gladiators
    		vs
    Lahore Qalandars
    February 18, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Islamabad United
    		vs
    Peshawar Zalmi
  • February 19, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Peshawar Zalmi
    		vs
    Karachi Kings
    February 20, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Lahore Qalandars
    		vs
    Islamabad United
  • February 23, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Karachi Kings
    		vs
    Quetta Gladiators
    February 24, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 04:30 PM
    Peshawar Zalmi
    		vs
    Lahore Qalandars
  • February 24, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Quetta Gladiators
    		vs
    Islamabad United
    February 25, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 04:30 PM
    Lahore Qalandars
    		vs
    Karachi Kings
  • February 25, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Peshawar Zalmi
    		vs
    Quetta Gladiators
    February 26, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    Karachi Kings
    		vs
    Islamabad United
  • February 28, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    to be decided
    		vs
    to be decided
    March 1, 2017 AT Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    to be decided
    		vs
    to be decided
  • March 3, 2017 AT Dubai Cricket Stadium 09:00 PM
    to be decided
    		vs
    to be decided
    March 5, 2017 AT Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 09:00 PM
    to be decided
    		vs
    to be decided

Points Table

Teams Mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi
12 0
Quetta Gladiators
12 0
Islamabad United
12 0
Karachi Kings
12 0
Lahore Qalandars
12 0
