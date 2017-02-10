PSL2017: Islamabad inches closer to victory against Zalmi

Courtesy: PSL/Facebook

DUBAI: Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal smashed 88 runs of 48 balls to help his side post a massive 191 target for Islamabad United in the opening match of Pakistan Super League 2017.

During the innings break, Akmal said that he played with a positive mind. "Wicket is seaming and slow", he added.

Haddin departs

Trying to up the ante, danger man for Peshawar Zalmi Brad Haddin departs after scoring 73 runs off 39 balls. Haddin smashed 8 fours and three towering sixes during his innings!

Two overs lost due to rain

Two overs were lost due to rain. Revised target for Islamabad United now is 173.

Haddin smashes one out of the park

Breaking the shackles, Brad Haddin smocked one out of the park of Shahid Afridi, taking the United’s score to 53/1.

Sharjeel trapped LBW

Sharjeel Khan couldn’t negotiate an inswinger from Hasan Ali who trapped the aggressive batsman plumb in front. Big loss for United so early in the innings!

United kick off with blazing four

Islamabad United opener Dwayne Smith start off their innings with a stunning four past the bowler Junaid Khan. Beautiful start for a massive chase!!

Afridi, Sammy gone early

Despite the platform provided by Kamran Akmal and David Malan, Afridi, Sammy and Haris Sohail couldn't capitalise and got out cheaply scoring 4, 7 and 12.

Kamran Akmal out

Kamran Akmal fell short of a century by 12 runs. The batsman scored 88 runs while guiding his team to 150 in the 15th over.

Malan and Eoin Morgan in pavilion

After a massive stand of 122, David Malan —trying to up the ante — hold out to Imran Khalid of Watson. Morgan was bowled by a beauty from Saeed Ajmal. Malan scored 43 while Morgan could just score 1.

Kamran Akmal smashes 50

Kamran Akmal smashed his first ever 50 of the PSL off just 29 balls. Wicket-keeper batsman probably took out all his anger for not being picked in the national team on Islamabad United as he struck several sixes all over the park!

AND HE’S GONE!!!

First ball, first wicket. Mohammad Irfan bowls a good length ball to Zalmi opening batsman Mohammad Hafeez, who nicks it to second slip. What a start for Mohammad Irfan, the defending champions and Pakistan Super League!!

Match delayed for 46 minutes

The match started after a delay of 46 minutes as the stage created for the opening ceremony couldn't be removed on time.

An official of PCB confirmed to geo.tv that the delay wasn't unexpected, though they hoped that things would be settled down earlier than the time it actually took.

"We actually informed both the teams, broadcasters and other stakeholders at our pre-event meeting about the possible delay as experts were required to unpack the stage," said Usman Wahla, GM International Cricket Operation.

Defending champions Islamabad United, earlier, won the toss and elected to bowl first.

United captain Misbah after winning the toss expressed hope that there would be more competition between the sides this season, adding that Smith, Watson, Hadden and Billings were his four foreign players.

Zalmi captain Darren Sammy said that the toss will not affect the outcome of the game. "We have a lot of experience in our squad, around five or six captains. Hopefully we can put it out there on the field.

Playing XI

Islamabad United team include Sharjeel Khan, Shane Watson, Dwayne Smith, Misbahul Haq, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Imran Khalid, Amad Butt, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Irfan.

Peshawar Zalmi include Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Kamran Akmal, Eoin Morgan, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Darren Sammy, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan.

Islamabad had a rough start to the inaugural PSL edition last year. After four heavy defeats in their first six games, almost everybody had written off Misbah’s men. However, the team rose from the ashes to claim the championship and will look to leave no stone unturned in successfully defending their title.

Peshawar Zalmi ended last year’s season at the top of the table but were eliminated in the playoffs by none other than Islamabad United. A hot favourite among the fans since the very start, the team’s unexpected elimination had broken the hearts of millions. This time around, the team will look to avenge their defeat. Sammy, a two-time ICC World T20 winning captain, will be leading Peshawar for the first time, after last year’s captain Shahid Afridi handed him the captaincy.

Head to head

Islamabad United clashed with Peshawar Zalmi thrice in last year’s PSL, out of which Zalmi won two and United won one match.

Peshawar Zalmi won the first clash by 24 runs and the second by 7 wickets. In the third face-off between the two teams, Islamabad United won by 50 runs in the playoffs, eliminating Zalmi from the tournament.

In the spotlight

Islamabad United have retained 17 players from last season. The team is comprised of mostly veterans, including Misbah-ul-Haq, Shane Watson, Saeed Ajmal, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami and Brad Haddin, all of whom are over 35 years old.

But the team has some aggressive young blood in the form of English wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Duckett, who is a supplementary player, and another English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, known for his explosive batting.

The leading wicket-taker of last year's edition, Andre Russell, is not playing this time due to a doping ban. He has been replaced by English bowler Steven Finn, a welcome addition to the team’s bowling lineup.

Peshawar Zalmi have been boosted by the presence of England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, who brings his batting expertise as well as leadership skills to the team.

Hasan Ali, who proved to be a valuable addition to Pakistan’s bowling lineup in the otherwise dismal tour to Australia, will be looking to repeat his red-hot form for the Zalmi.

The Zalmi will also be relying on the experience of veterans Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz. Haris Sohail, whose return to cricket has been much-awaited by the fans, will finally be seen in action for the Zalmi and will bring some much-needed stability to the top order.

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi season opener will kick off at 9:00 PM (PST) following a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Squads

Islamabad United: Misbah ul Haq (captain), Shane Watson, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami, Khalid Latif, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Dwayne Smith, Zohaib Khan, Ben Duckett, Shadab Khan, Ruman Raees, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Khalid, Asif Ali, Syed Muzammil Shah, Steven Finn

Support staff: Owner: Leonine Global Sports, Director/Bowling Coach: Wasim Akram, Head Coach: Dean Jones (Australia), Assistant Coach: Tauseef Ahmed, Fielding Coach: Johan Botha (South Africa), Co-Manager: Rehan ul Haq, Co-Manager: Hasan Naeem

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Eoin Morgan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Jordan, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Khushdil Shah, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan Jr, M. Irfan Khan, Marlon Samuels, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Samit Patel, Dawid Malan

Support staff: Owner: Javed Afridi (Haier Pakistan), CEO: Zeeshan Afzal, Manager: Abdul Rehman, President Peshawar Zalmi: Shahid Afridi, Head Coach/Director: Mohammad Akram, Batting Coach/Mentor: Younis Khan, Fielding Coach/Fitness Trainer: Grant Luden (South Africa)