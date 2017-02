Luke Wright ready to start Gladiators’ PSL campaign on winning note

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators’ Luke Wright is looking to kickstart his team’s PSL campaign with early wins.

Talking exclusively to Geo.TV, the English all-rounder said the team has worked on its shortcomings and will make sure it bags the championship this time, after coming so close last year.

“We lost in the final last year, but we performed really well. Although we were considered underdogs earlier in the tournament, we proved ourselves. This time, we will look for early wins.

“It’s all about momentum. We gained good momentum last year. This time we will continue with that,” he said.

Wright praised his team’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s leadership skills, adding that his appointment as Pakistan’s ODI captain is a wise move.

“I think he’s a great captain. He creates a very good atmosphere for the team,” the all-rounder said.

Wright added that he loves being a part of Quetta Gladiators and cannot wait to entertain fans.

Quetta Gladiators play their first match of PSL 2017 against Lahore Qalandars on Friday, February 10.