Looking back: Memorable moments of PSL – Part I

Time to re-live some of the most memorable moments from earlier PSL editions

With the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, let’s re-live some of the most memorable moments from the earlier two editions of our favourite tournament.

Mohammad Amir hat-trick

It’s been two years since the inaugural edition of the PSL, and lest we forget, Mohammad Amir unleashed a brilliant hat-trick to steer Karachi Kings to a seven-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars in just the second match of the tournament.

Afridi's 5 for 7

Shahid Afridi racked up his career-best T20 figures of 5 for 7, setting up a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators in the first edition of the PSL.



Islamabad United lift first ever PSL trophy

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq lifted the first ever trophy of the PSL, scoring the winning runs to lead Islamabad United to a memorable win over Quetta Gladiators.

It was an unforgettable feeling: a brilliant tournament carried through to its conclusion; in the end, it was Pakistan that won.

Sammy's selfie moment

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy took a stunner of a catch against Karachi Kings in a group match during PSL 2017. But the fun began when he got back up after his incredible dive.

The skipper gathered his teammates and posed for a super cool selfie.



Smile!

So what if he didn't have a phone in his hand? It was still an awesome group click for the TV cameras.

But Sammy eventually did take a real selfie later in the tournament.. with a fan, right in the middle of the pitch!

#SpiritofPSL

Sammy didn't just win the fan's heart, he won us all over with this gesture.

Football, maybe?

England batsman Sam Billings, opening for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars, nicked one to the boundary off Bilawal Bhatti’s delivery.

Just one strange thing: he headed the ball! It wasn’t pre-meditated, of course. But it probably made a lot of us think: Why isn’t he playing football for England instead?!



Stay tuned for a lot more memorable throwbacks to the PSL!