geo

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

MUL

22:00

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

QTA

16:30

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

LHR

21:00

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

PSH

16:30

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

LHR

21:00

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

ISB

16:30

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

PSH

21:00

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

LHR

21:00

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

QTA

21:00

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

PSH

21:00

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

KHI

16:30

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

ISB

21:00

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

QTA

16:30

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

LHR

21:00

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

KHI

21:00

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

MUL

21:00

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

QUT

21:00

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

LHR

16:30

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

QTA

21:00

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

LHR

16:30

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

ISB

21:00

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

KHI

16:30

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

QTA

21:00

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

LHR

21:00

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

ISB

21:00

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

LHR

21:00

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

KHI

16:30

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

ISB

21:00

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

LHR

16:30

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Mar 18

21:00

Mar 20

Mar 20

18:30

Mar 21

Mar 21

18:30

Mar 25

Mar 25

18:30

Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Looking back: Memorable moments of PSL – Part II

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Continued from: Looking back: Memorable moments of PSL – Part I

With the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, let’s re-live some of the most memorable moments from last year's edition.

The 'Bat Drop'

How can we discuss PSL and not mention Grant Elliott's landmark gesture that became one of the fondest memories from PSL 2017?

The Kiwi all-rounder hit a massive six to power Lahore Qalandars to a nerve-wracking last-over win against Islamabad United, topping it off with the coolest finisher the PSL (and even all of cricket!) has ever seen.

Elliott performed a bat drop (telling the world, the job is done!), as social media went wild over the dramatic move.

Commentator-turned-cheerleader

Who can ever forget this? Commentator Danny Morrison distracted (and impressed?) us all with his newest talent: dancing! 

During a group match vs Kings, Danny climbed up to the cheerleading stand, took the pom-poms, and started twirling away like a pro!

Eoin Morgan gives away his kit to SKMCH kids

England captain and Peshawar Zalmi batsman Eoin Morgan gave away all of his kit to the children of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, who were invited to UAE by Zalmi owner Javed Afridi to watch the matches live in the stadium.

Morgan’s charitable act was hailed by all. In his first ever PSL, he managed to win matches as well as hearts of his fans.

Batting fireworks by KP and Kamran Akmal

Kevin Pietersen was unstoppable in the Quetta Gladiators’ 5-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars in February 18 group match. He scored a blistering 88 off 42 balls, singlehandedly destroying the opposition and chasing down the gigantic target of 201.

Talking about destructive batting.. Kamran Akmal's smouldering 104 off 65 balls against Karachi Kings in the knockout game saw him become the highest-scoring batsman in PSL 2 and complete 4,000 runs in T20 cricket.

His century was the first in PSL 2017 and only the second century in the history of the league.

Peshawar Zalmi become 2017 champions

Peshawar Zalmi became the 2017 champions in front of an euphoric Lahore crowd, as Pakistan celebrated cricket's homecoming and savoured Darren Sammy's dance moves (in the traditional pagri!)

Darren Sammy shows off his traditional dance moves, with a traditional pagri, after winning the PSL trophy
Darren Sammy shows off his traditional dance moves, with a traditional pagri, after winning the PSL trophy
Sammy dances in tune with Hasan Ali and Kamran Akmal at the closing ceremony of PSL 2017
Sammy dances in tune with Hasan Ali and Kamran Akmal at the closing ceremony of PSL 2017
Sammy enjoys music at PSL 2017 closing ceremony
Sammy enjoys music at PSL 2017 closing ceremony
Sammy performs a lap of honour around Gaddafi Stadium
Sammy performs a lap of honour around Gaddafi Stadium
Team selfie of the champions Peshawar Zalmi
Team selfie of the champions Peshawar Zalmi
Sammy shows the ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium, how to take the perfect selfie
Sammy shows the ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium, how to take the perfect selfie

Skipper Sammy was all smiles when he lifted the PSL 2017 trophy. 

Darren Sammy poses with the trophy 

Bring on PSL 3!

