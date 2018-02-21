Geo.tv

Feb 22

Time Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Looking back: Memorable moments of PSL – Part II

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Continued from: Looking back: Memorable moments of PSL – Part I

With the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, let’s re-live some of the most memorable moments from last year's edition.

The 'Bat Drop'

How can we discuss PSL and not mention Grant Elliott's landmark gesture that became one of the fondest memories from PSL 2017?

The Kiwi all-rounder hit a massive six to power Lahore Qalandars to a nerve-wracking last-over win against Islamabad United, topping it off with the coolest finisher the PSL (and even all of cricket!) has ever seen.

Elliott performed a bat drop (telling the world, the job is done!), as social media went wild over the dramatic move.

Commentator-turned-cheerleader

Who can ever forget this? Commentator Danny Morrison distracted (and impressed?) us all with his newest talent: dancing! 

During a group match vs Kings, Danny climbed up to the cheerleading stand, took the pom-poms, and started twirling away like a pro!

Eoin Morgan gives away his kit to SKMCH kids

England captain and Peshawar Zalmi batsman Eoin Morgan gave away all of his kit to the children of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, who were invited to UAE by Zalmi owner Javed Afridi to watch the matches live in the stadium.

Morgan’s charitable act was hailed by all. In his first ever PSL, he managed to win matches as well as hearts of his fans.

Batting fireworks by KP and Kamran Akmal

Kevin Pietersen was unstoppable in the Quetta Gladiators’ 5-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars in February 18 group match. He scored a blistering 88 off 42 balls, singlehandedly destroying the opposition and chasing down the gigantic target of 201.

Talking about destructive batting.. Kamran Akmal's smouldering 104 off 65 balls against Karachi Kings in the knockout game saw him become the highest-scoring batsman in PSL 2 and complete 4,000 runs in T20 cricket.

His century was the first in PSL 2017 and only the second century in the history of the league.

Peshawar Zalmi become 2017 champions

Peshawar Zalmi became the 2017 champions in front of an euphoric Lahore crowd, as Pakistan celebrated cricket's homecoming and savoured Darren Sammy's dance moves (in the traditional pagri!)

Darren Sammy shows off his traditional dance moves, with a traditional pagri, after winning the PSL trophy
Darren Sammy shows off his traditional dance moves, with a traditional pagri, after winning the PSL trophy
Sammy dances in tune with Hasan Ali and Kamran Akmal at the closing ceremony of PSL 2017
Sammy dances in tune with Hasan Ali and Kamran Akmal at the closing ceremony of PSL 2017
Sammy enjoys music at PSL 2017 closing ceremony
Sammy enjoys music at PSL 2017 closing ceremony
Sammy performs a lap of honour around Gaddafi Stadium
Sammy performs a lap of honour around Gaddafi Stadium
Team selfie of the champions Peshawar Zalmi
Team selfie of the champions Peshawar Zalmi
Sammy shows the ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium, how to take the perfect selfie
Sammy shows the ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium, how to take the perfect selfie

Skipper Sammy was all smiles when he lifted the PSL 2017 trophy. 

Darren Sammy poses with the trophy 

Bring on PSL 3!

