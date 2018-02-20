Pakistan Super League 2018 trophy unveiled in Dubai

Feb 22
22:00
Feb 23
16:30
Feb 23
21:00
Feb 24
16:30
Feb 24
21:00
Feb 25
16:30
Feb 25
21:00
Feb 26
21:00
Feb 28
21:00
Mar 01
21:00
Mar 02
16:30
Mar 02
21:00
Mar 03
16:30
Mar 03
21:00
Mar 04
21:00
Mar 06
21:00
Mar 07
21:00
Mar 08
16:30
Mar 08
21:00
Mar 09
16:30
Mar 09
21:00
Mar 10
16:30
Mar 10
21:00
Mar 11
21:00
Mar 13
21:00
Mar 14
21:00
Mar 15
16:30
Mar 15
21:00
Mar 16
16:30
Mar 16
21:00
Mar 18
21:00
Mar 20
18:30
Mar 21
18:30
Mar 25
18:30
Tuesday Feb 20, 2018
DUBAI: The wait for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is almost over: before the cricketing action gets underway from February 22, a ceremony to unveil the glittering winners’ trophy was held in Dubai on Tuesday.
The silverware for the tournament was unveiled to the public at the Dubai International Stadium.
The trophy was received by the captains of the PSL teams and carried to the ceremony by defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy.
Speaking in the ceremony, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said that today is a big day for the Pakistan cricket, adding that he is grateful to the captains for participating in the tournament.
The PCB chairman paid tribute to Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy, saying the West Indian all-rounder lives in the hearts of Pakistanis and is considered a star back home.
Lauding Lahore Qalandars skipper Brendon McCullum, Sethi said the former Kiwi captain is one fine cricketer and expressed hope that he would convince New Zealand cricket management to send their team to Pakistan.
Sethi also made a special mention for Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim. "In my eye, he is somebody who can lead Pakistan in future,” the chairman said.
The prestigious event was attended by the respective management and owners of the PSL franchises, along with top officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The opening ceremony for the tournament will be held on February 22, ahead of the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans the same night.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|0
|0
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|0
|0
|KARACHI KINGS
|0
|0
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|0
|0
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|0
|0
|MULTAN SULTANS
|0
|0