Pakistan Super League 2018 trophy unveiled in Dubai

Captains of PSL teams pose with the trophy at the unveiling ceremony in Dubai/PSL Twitter

DUBAI: The wait for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is almost over: before the cricketing action gets underway from February 22, a ceremony to unveil the glittering winners’ trophy was held in Dubai on Tuesday.



The silverware for the tournament was unveiled to the public at the Dubai International Stadium.

The trophy was received by the captains of the PSL teams and carried to the ceremony by defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy.



Trophy gets unveiled in Dubai

Speaking in the ceremony, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said that today is a big day for the Pakistan cricket, adding that he is grateful to the captains for participating in the tournament.

The PCB chairman paid tribute to Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy, saying the West Indian all-rounder lives in the hearts of Pakistanis and is considered a star back home.





Lauding Lahore Qalandars skipper Brendon McCullum, Sethi said the former Kiwi captain is one fine cricketer and expressed hope that he would convince New Zealand cricket management to send their team to Pakistan.



Defending captain Darren Sammy along with other skippers carrying the trophy to the unveiling ceremony/PSL Twitter

Sethi also made a special mention for Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim. "In my eye, he is somebody who can lead Pakistan in future,” the chairman said.



The prestigious event was attended by the respective management and owners of the PSL franchises, along with top officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be held on February 22, ahead of the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans the same night.

