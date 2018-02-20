Islamabad United’s Luke Ronchi expecting good competition in PSL

Feb 22
22:00
Feb 23
16:30
Feb 23
21:00
Feb 24
16:30
Feb 24
21:00
Feb 25
16:30
Feb 25
21:00
Feb 26
21:00
Feb 28
21:00
Mar 01
21:00
Mar 02
16:30
Mar 02
21:00
Mar 03
16:30
Mar 03
21:00
Mar 04
21:00
Mar 06
21:00
Mar 07
21:00
Mar 08
16:30
Mar 08
21:00
Mar 09
16:30
Mar 09
21:00
Mar 10
16:30
Mar 10
21:00
Mar 11
21:00
Mar 13
21:00
Mar 14
21:00
Mar 15
16:30
Mar 15
21:00
Mar 16
16:30
Mar 16
21:00
Mar 18
21:00
Mar 20
18:30
Mar 21
18:30
Mar 25
18:30
Tuesday Feb 20, 2018
DUBAI: New Zealand and Islamabad United player Luke Ronchi said on Tuesday that he is expecting a good competition in the upcoming Pakistan Super League tournament.
The tournament will kick-off from February 22, with the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.
Ronchi, who has scored 2,722 runs in 150 T20s, said: “It has been good, it is good to be around with the guys and meet some new people, a new coaching staff and stuff like that seems like a fun group to be a part of.”
The Kiwi batsman said that he is hopeful of getting his team into the final game of the tournament.
Speaking on the quality of the tournament, he said that comparatively the PSL is quite really hard.
“A lot of people talk about in terms of putting up with Big Bash. It's going to be a good competition, it's going to be a high competition,” he said.
Earlier today, a ceremony to unveil the glittering winners’ trophy was held in Dubai. The silverware for the tournament was unveiled to the public at the Dubai International Stadium.
The trophy was received by the captains of the PSL teams and carried to the ceremony by defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|0
|0
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|0
|0
|KARACHI KINGS
|0
|0
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|0
|0
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|0
|0
|MULTAN SULTANS
|0
|0