Islamabad United’s Luke Ronchi expecting good competition in PSL

DUBAI: New Zealand and Islamabad United player Luke Ronchi said on Tuesday that he is expecting a good competition in the upcoming Pakistan Super League tournament.



The tournament will kick-off from February 22, with the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.

Ronchi, who has scored 2,722 runs in 150 T20s, said: “It has been good, it is good to be around with the guys and meet some new people, a new coaching staff and stuff like that seems like a fun group to be a part of.”

The Kiwi batsman said that he is hopeful of getting his team into the final game of the tournament.

Speaking on the quality of the tournament, he said that comparatively the PSL is quite really hard.

“A lot of people talk about in terms of putting up with Big Bash. It's going to be a good competition, it's going to be a high competition,” he said.

Earlier today, a ceremony to unveil the glittering winners’ trophy was held in Dubai. The silverware for the tournament was unveiled to the public at the Dubai International Stadium.

The trophy was received by the captains of the PSL teams and carried to the ceremony by defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy.