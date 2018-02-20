Yasir Shah eyes spot in T20I squad following PSL 2018

Feb 22
22:00
Feb 23
16:30
Feb 23
21:00
Feb 24
16:30
Feb 24
21:00
Feb 25
16:30
Feb 25
21:00
Feb 26
21:00
Feb 28
21:00
Mar 01
21:00
Mar 02
16:30
Mar 02
21:00
Mar 03
16:30
Mar 03
21:00
Mar 04
21:00
Mar 06
21:00
Mar 07
21:00
Mar 08
16:30
Mar 08
21:00
Mar 09
16:30
Mar 09
21:00
Mar 10
16:30
Mar 10
21:00
Mar 11
21:00
Mar 13
21:00
Mar 14
21:00
Mar 15
16:30
Mar 15
21:00
Mar 16
16:30
Mar 16
21:00
Mar 18
21:00
Mar 20
18:30
Mar 21
18:30
Mar 25
18:30
Tuesday Feb 20, 2018
DUBAI: Pakistan’s star leg-spinner Yasir Shah said that Lahore Qalandars are ready to shine in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting on Feb 22 in Dubai.
Speaking to Geo News, just after the practice session of Lahore Qalandars at ICC Academy Dubai, the leggie said that he is aiming for a spectacular performance in view of returning into the national squad of the shorter version of the game.
He lauded Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum for his aggressive style of leading the squad.
“Yes the captain is such a motivational factor in our team” he added. “He always motivates players and sometimes gives them an over to open the bowling.”
Replying to a question of the past two years' performances of Lahore Qalandars, Yasir believes Qalandars are doing very hard training sessions in Pakistan and now in Dubai so he is quite confident to perform remarkably and the team will not disappoint their fans.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|0
|0
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|0
|0
|KARACHI KINGS
|0
|0
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|0
|0
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|0
|0
|MULTAN SULTANS
|0
|0