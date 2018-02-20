geo

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

MUL

22:00

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

QTA

16:30

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

LHR

21:00

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

PSH

16:30

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

LHR

21:00

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

ISB

16:30

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

PSH

21:00

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

LHR

21:00

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

QTA

21:00

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

PSH

21:00

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

KHI

16:30

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

ISB

21:00

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

QTA

16:30

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

LHR

21:00

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

KHI

21:00

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

MUL

21:00

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

QUT

21:00

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

LHR

16:30

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

QTA

21:00

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

LHR

16:30

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

ISB

21:00

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

KHI

16:30

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

QTA

21:00

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

LHR

21:00

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

ISB

21:00

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

LHR

21:00

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

KHI

16:30

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

ISB

21:00

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

LHR

16:30

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Mar 18

21:00

Mar 20

Mar 20

18:30

Mar 21

Mar 21

18:30

Mar 25

Mar 25

18:30

Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
Sibt-e-Arif

Yasir Shah eyes spot in T20I squad following PSL 2018

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

Yasir Shah. Photo: File

DUBAI: Pakistan’s star leg-spinner Yasir Shah said that Lahore Qalandars are ready to shine in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting on Feb 22 in Dubai.

Speaking to Geo News, just after the practice session of Lahore Qalandars at ICC Academy Dubai, the leggie said that he is aiming for a spectacular performance in view of returning into the national squad of the shorter version of the game.

Islamabad United’s Luke Ronchi expecting good competition in PSL 2018

The Kiwi batsman said that he is hopeful of getting his team into the final game of the tournament

He lauded Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum for his aggressive style of leading the squad.

“Yes the captain is such a motivational factor in our team” he added. “He always motivates players and sometimes gives them an over to open the bowling.”

Replying to a question of the past two years' performances of Lahore Qalandars, Yasir believes Qalandars are doing very hard training sessions in Pakistan and now in Dubai so he is quite confident to perform remarkably and the team will not disappoint their fans.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Lahore Qalandars to play PSL 2018 final: Shoaib Akhtar

Want team to fight to the end, says Sultans’ head coach

Abida Parveen to perform at PSL3 opening ceremony

PSL 2018: DWP Group becomes title sponsor of Lahore Qalandars

Do you know Hareem Farooq’s favourite player in PSL?

Hope to see next PSL opening, closing ceremonies in Pakistan: Shehzad Roy
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS 0 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI 0 0
KARACHI KINGS 0 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0
MULTAN SULTANS 0 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018