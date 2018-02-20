Yasir Shah eyes spot in T20I squad following PSL 2018

Yasir Shah. Photo: File

DUBAI: Pakistan’s star leg-spinner Yasir Shah said that Lahore Qalandars are ready to shine in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting on Feb 22 in Dubai.



Speaking to Geo News, just after the practice session of Lahore Qalandars at ICC Academy Dubai, the leggie said that he is aiming for a spectacular performance in view of returning into the national squad of the shorter version of the game.

He lauded Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum for his aggressive style of leading the squad.

“Yes the captain is such a motivational factor in our team” he added. “He always motivates players and sometimes gives them an over to open the bowling.”

Replying to a question of the past two years' performances of Lahore Qalandars, Yasir believes Qalandars are doing very hard training sessions in Pakistan and now in Dubai so he is quite confident to perform remarkably and the team will not disappoint their fans.