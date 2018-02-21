All you need to know about PSL 3 opening ceremony

Lights, camera and action: The third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off in Dubai on Thursday amid glitz and glamour.



Before defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans get the cricket action rolling, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will light up to host a star-studded opening ceremony to usher in the tournament.

These are the stars who will be headlining the occasion:

Abida Parveen

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen will spread the magic of her voice in front of thousands of fans at the opening ceremony.

She is slated to perform a Sufi act which will include a Sufi medley of her best songs.

Jason Derulo

American singer, songwriter, and dancer Jason Derulo will be creating an electric atmosphere at the Dubai stadium with his irresistible beats.

Ali Zafar

The fan-favourite voice behind the beloved PSL anthems, Ali Zafar will be marking the night with his vocals. And the most awaited performance? His latest PSL anthem ‘Dil Se Jaan Laga De’, of course!

Shehzad Roy

Pop icon and rights activist Shehzad Roy will once again be in action at Thursday’s opening ceremony.

Hareem Farooq and Bilal Ashraf

Film stars Hareem Farooq and Bilal Ashraf are the presenters for the night. And they are just as excited for the occasion as any of us.

Here’s what Hareem had to say:

Aside from the musical performances, the big night will also be marked by an extensive display of fireworks and other shows.

But there’s some action even before the opening ceremony. Peshawar Zalmi have roped in TV icon Kapil Sharma for an interactive session with the fans titled ‘Zalmi Night with Kapil Sharma'.

The PSL opening ceremony will start at 7 PM Thursday, and will be followed by Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match at 10 PM.