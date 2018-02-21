geo

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

MUL

22:00

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

QTA

16:30

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

LHR

21:00

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

PSH

16:30

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

LHR

21:00

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

ISB

16:30

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

PSH

21:00

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

LHR

21:00

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

QTA

21:00

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

PSH

21:00

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

KHI

16:30

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

ISB

21:00

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

QTA

16:30

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

LHR

21:00

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

KHI

21:00

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

MUL

21:00

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

QUT

21:00

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

LHR

16:30

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

QTA

21:00

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

LHR

16:30

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

ISB

21:00

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

KHI

16:30

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

QTA

21:00

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

LHR

21:00

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

ISB

21:00

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

LHR

21:00

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

KHI

16:30

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

ISB

21:00

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

LHR

16:30

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Mar 18

21:00

Mar 20

Mar 20

18:30

Mar 21

Mar 21

18:30

Mar 25

Mar 25

18:30

Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
Web Desk

All you need to know about PSL 3 opening ceremony

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Lights, camera and action: The third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off in Dubai on Thursday amid glitz and glamour.

Before defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans get the cricket action rolling, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will light up to host a star-studded opening ceremony to usher in the tournament.

These are the stars who will be headlining the occasion:

Abida Parveen

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen will spread the magic of her voice in front of thousands of fans at the opening ceremony.

She is slated to perform a Sufi act which will include a Sufi medley of her best songs.

Jason Derulo

American singer, songwriter, and dancer Jason Derulo will be creating an electric atmosphere at the Dubai stadium with his irresistible beats.

Ali Zafar

The fan-favourite voice behind the beloved PSL anthems, Ali Zafar will be marking the night with his vocals. And the most awaited performance? His latest PSL anthem ‘Dil Se Jaan Laga De’, of course!

Shehzad Roy

Pop icon and rights activist Shehzad Roy will once again be in action at Thursday’s opening ceremony.

Hareem Farooq and Bilal Ashraf

Film stars Hareem Farooq and Bilal Ashraf are the presenters for the night. And they are just as excited for the occasion as any of us.

Here’s what Hareem had to say:

Aside from the musical performances, the big night will also be marked by an extensive display of fireworks and other shows.

But there’s some action even before the opening ceremony. Peshawar Zalmi have roped in TV icon Kapil Sharma for an interactive session with the fans titled ‘Zalmi Night with Kapil Sharma'.

The PSL opening ceremony will start at 7 PM Thursday, and will be followed by Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match at 10 PM. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS 0 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI 0 0
KARACHI KINGS 0 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0
MULTAN SULTANS 0 0

