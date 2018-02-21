Zalmi invite young Shaukat Khanum patients to watch PSL in Dubai

Feb 22
Wednesday Feb 21, 2018
DUBAI: Around 13 young patients under treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital arrived in Dubai earlier today to witness the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening ceremony and matches, as part of defending champions Peshawar Zalmi’s #BringingBackSmiles initiative.
The kids were flown in on Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi's invitation, as the franchise continued its tradition from last year of inviting the young patients to watch the PSL action.
“These brave kids are very close to my heart and they deserve to be happy just like other kids do. Peshawar Zalmi will perform to the best of its abilities on the field in order to make them smile off it,” tweeted Javed Afridi.
The excited kids posed for photos upon arrival in Dubai.
Peshawar Zalmi play debutants Multan Sultans in the opening match of the PSL on Thursday.
