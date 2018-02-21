Lahore Qalandars' Chris Lynn ruled out of PSL

Lynn dislocated his shoulder during the T20I against New Zealand - File Photo

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars campaign to take home the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy this year suffered a huge blow when Australian batsman Chris Lynn was ruled out of the tournament on Wednesday.



Lynn suffered a shoulder injury during T20I against New Zealand. According to Cricket Australia, he disclosed his shoulder and will not travel for the PSL.

“Australia's Chris Lynn will return to Brisbane for further medical assessment after he suffered yet another shoulder injury in Auckland on Wednesday night,” said a statement from Cricket Australia.

“The hard-hitting right-hander has been ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan Super League, but is still hopeful of playing in the Indian Premier League later this year,” the statement added.

The development is a huge blow for Lahore Qalandars who picked the Australian batsman as their first choice in players draft earlier last year.

Lahore Qalandars manager and COO Sameen Rana expressed disappointment at missing the services of the hard-hitting batsman in the tournament starting on Thursday.

“This indeed very disappointing news, we were looking forward to having him [Chirs Lynn] in PSL but unfortunately he got injured,” Rana said.

A replacement for Lynn is yet to be finalised.