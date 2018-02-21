Lahore Qalandars' Chris Lynn ruled out of PSL

Feb 22
22:00
Feb 23
16:30
Feb 23
21:00
Feb 24
16:30
Feb 24
21:00
Feb 25
16:30
Feb 25
21:00
Feb 26
21:00
Feb 28
21:00
Mar 01
21:00
Mar 02
16:30
Mar 02
21:00
Mar 03
16:30
Mar 03
21:00
Mar 04
21:00
Mar 06
21:00
Mar 07
21:00
Mar 08
16:30
Mar 08
21:00
Mar 09
16:30
Mar 09
21:00
Mar 10
16:30
Mar 10
21:00
Mar 11
21:00
Mar 13
21:00
Mar 14
21:00
Mar 15
16:30
Mar 15
21:00
Mar 16
16:30
Mar 16
21:00
Mar 18
21:00
Mar 20
18:30
Mar 21
18:30
Mar 25
18:30
Wednesday Feb 21, 2018
DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars campaign to take home the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy this year suffered a huge blow when Australian batsman Chris Lynn was ruled out of the tournament on Wednesday.
Lynn suffered a shoulder injury during T20I against New Zealand. According to Cricket Australia, he disclosed his shoulder and will not travel for the PSL.
“Australia's Chris Lynn will return to Brisbane for further medical assessment after he suffered yet another shoulder injury in Auckland on Wednesday night,” said a statement from Cricket Australia.
“The hard-hitting right-hander has been ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan Super League, but is still hopeful of playing in the Indian Premier League later this year,” the statement added.
The development is a huge blow for Lahore Qalandars who picked the Australian batsman as their first choice in players draft earlier last year.
Lahore Qalandars manager and COO Sameen Rana expressed disappointment at missing the services of the hard-hitting batsman in the tournament starting on Thursday.
“This indeed very disappointing news, we were looking forward to having him [Chirs Lynn] in PSL but unfortunately he got injured,” Rana said.
A replacement for Lynn is yet to be finalised.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|0
|0
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|0
|0
|KARACHI KINGS
|0
|0
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|0
|0
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|0
|0
|MULTAN SULTANS
|0
|0