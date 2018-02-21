Hope to see next PSL opening, closing ceremonies in Pakistan: Shehzad Roy

DUBAI: Famous singer and social activist Shehzad Roy on Wednesday expressed hope to see the next opening and closing ceremonies of the Pakistan Super League being held in Pakistan.



Speaking to Geo News, Roy said that people are hungry to watch cricket in the country.

“I think there should be more cricket matches and cricket concerts. I pray that next year, the opening and closing ceremonies of the PSL are held in Pakistan,” he said.

He further said that he is rooting for the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the current edition of the T20 league.

The pop star added that flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi was initially reluctant to sing for the theme song of Karachi Kings but later did it on his insistence.

“I have sung Lo Phir Sey Millay with Afridi. He sang it very well,” the pop star said. “Afridi sang his lines in two to three minutes and is very excited about it.”

Roy said that it is very important for the children to play sports, and only achieving grades is not essential for a child.

"Unless sports are focused especially in government-run schools, we won't be getting good sportsmen,” he said.