Time Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Do you know Hareem Farooq’s favourite player in PSL?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Hareem Farooq is the presenter for PSL opening ceremony 

DUBAI: Bilal Ashraf and Hareem Farooq, the hosts for the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League’s third edition, said they are all geared up for the much-anticipated event.

Speaking to the Geo News, Bilal Ashraf said: “I am very excited, this time we have six teams, with 34 matches. And the most exciting part is that finally cricket is coming to Karachi.”

Ashraf added that this time there will be performances of Abida Parveen, Shehzad Roy and Ali Zafar tomorrow.

On the question of who he is rooting for in this edition of the PSL, the movie star said that in the first season he supported Quetta Gladiators because of the affiliation of Sir Viv Richards with the team, but this year he will be supporting Multan Sultans.

“The interesting part is that pressure is comparatively high for a new team. Wasim Akram is the director of the team, Shoaib Malik is its captain. I really like to see what Multan Sultans can do this time.”

Hope to see next PSL opening, closing ceremonies in Pakistan: Shehzad Roy

Pop star is rooting for the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the current edition of the T20 league

When asked about their favourite player, Hareem Farooq straightaway named Shahid Afridi.

“The way that man plays, that energy, the way he enters into the ground. There are times when he doesn’t work, but whenever he works, that is a delight to watch.”

Bilal Ashraf chose Kevin Pietersen, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan as his favourite players in PSL.

“I really like Kevin Pietersen, he is very underrated especially from the English side but he is phenomenal, a match winner, and can change a match. He has got a great cricketing brain.

“Of course among youngsters, I really like Fakhara Zaman, and Shadab Khan is brilliant,” he added.  

