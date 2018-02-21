PSL 2018: DWP Group becomes title sponsor of Lahore Qalandars

DUBAI: DWP Group has announced its partnership with Lahore Qalandars as its title sponsor in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League, said a press release issued on Wednesday.



"It is a matter of great pride for us that DWP is partnering with Lahore Qalandars for the third season of PSL. We hope we can continue to work together in the future for the development of cricket in Pakistan," Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer Atif Rana said.

The franchise’s press release added that through this partnership Lahore Qalandars aims to extract a good response and both parties look forward to a terrific third season of PSL and the revival of cricket, adding that the DWP Group is very excited to partner with Lahore Qalandars as it is a strong brand which invokes favourable associations.

With the Qalandars’ large fan base across Pakistan, a marketing partnership with the Lahore Qalandars will help reinforce the positive brand image of DWP Group.

“Lahore Qalandars and DWP Group look forward to a terrific third season of PSL. This partnership is a testament to both institutions’ commitment to promoting and reviving cricket in Pakistan. DWP Group and Lahore Qalandars look forward to building a strong team which will make Lahore and Pakistan proud in years to come,” the press release said.