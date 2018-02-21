Abida Parveen to perform at PSL3 opening ceremony

Feb 22
Wednesday Feb 21, 2018
KARACHI: Colours of Sufism will blend with the excitement of cricket in the opening ceremony of the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai on Thursday.
Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen will be the leading performer on stage on Thursday to kick off the third edition of the biggest cricketing extravaganza of Pakistan.
“It’s an honour for us to have Abida Parveen here. Her presence in the opening ceremony will take the event to a new height,” said chairman PCB Najam Sethi ahead of the event at a press conference.
Abida Parveen termed PSL as a great contribution in bringing smiles back to the Pakistani people.
“PSL is making people happy in Pakistan and I believe that making people happy is also a pet of spirituality,” she said which was followed by her singing the famous “yaaar ko hum ne jaa baja dekha”.
The ceremony will also feature Pakistan’s two pop icons Shahzad Roy and Ali Zafar. The event will be hosted by Hareem Farooq and Bilal Ashraf.
“I’m very excited and look forward to hosting the biggest event of Pakistan cricket,” said Hareem while talking to this correspondent.
Teams will also make choreographic entry into the stadium for the ceremony.
“This opening ceremony will bigger and better than the ceremonies of two previous events,” said Najam Sethi
