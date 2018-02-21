Want team to fight to the end, says Sultans’ head coach

Multan Sultans head coach Tom Moody

DUBAI: Head coach of the Multan Sultans Tom Moody said on Wednesday that he wants his team to fight right to the end in the Pakistan Super League tournament.



The tournament will kick-off from Thursday with the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.

Speaking in an event, the head coach said: “We hopefully be playing at the point of the end of the season that’s what really counts; peaking at the right time and playing the final.”

Moody said that its an absolute privilege to be involved with the new side.

“We certainly thank our owners and their families for their trust in us and our pursuit for success in this season and beyond,” he said, “its certainly a very exciting time for us all, we are backing on very good tournament, a very professionally-run tournament and to be involved as a new team with new players, its exciting.”

“We are looking forward to be playing in the first game tomorrow night.”