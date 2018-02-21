Want team to fight to the end, says Sultans’ head coach

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi MUL

22:00

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Karachi Kings QTA

16:30

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Multan Sultans LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Islamabad United PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Multan Sultans ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Karachi Kings PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Karachi Kings LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Islamabad United QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Multan Sultans KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Multan Sultans QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Islamabad United KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Multan Sultans QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Islamabad United LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Karachi Kings QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Multan Sultans LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Multan Sultans KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Karachi Kings LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Multan Sultans ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Islamabad United KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1

Mar 18

Team 1

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3

Mar 20

Team 3

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner

18:30

Time Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Want team to fight to the end, says Sultans’ head coach

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Multan Sultans head coach Tom Moody

DUBAI: Head coach of the Multan Sultans Tom Moody said on Wednesday that he wants his team to fight right to the end in the Pakistan Super League tournament.

The tournament will kick-off from Thursday with the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.

Speaking in an event, the head coach said: “We hopefully be playing at the point of the end of the season that’s what really counts; peaking at the right time and playing the final.”

Moody said that its an absolute privilege to be involved with the new side.

“We certainly thank our owners and their families for their trust in us and our pursuit for success in this season and beyond,” he said, “its certainly a very exciting time for us all, we are backing on very good tournament, a very professionally-run tournament and to be involved as a new team with new players, its exciting.”

“We are looking forward to be playing in the first game tomorrow night.”

Advertisement

More From PSL

All you need to know about PSL 3 opening ceremony

All you need to know about PSL 3 opening ceremony
Peshawar Zalmi enjoy a laughter-filled session with Kapil Sharma

Peshawar Zalmi enjoy a laughter-filled session with Kapil Sharma
'Excited' to be working with Wasim Akram for PSL3: Imran Tahir

'Excited' to be working with Wasim Akram for PSL3: Imran Tahir
Brendon 'Kiwi Qalandar' McCullum hopes to make fans proud

Brendon 'Kiwi Qalandar' McCullum hopes to make fans proud
Lahore Qalandars to play PSL 2018 final: Shoaib Akhtar

Lahore Qalandars to play PSL 2018 final: Shoaib Akhtar
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 0 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 0 0
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 0 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 0 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018