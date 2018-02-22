Lahore Qalandars to play PSL 2018 final: Shoaib Akhtar

KARACHI: Former speedster and Pakistan Cricket Board’s ambassador Shoaib Akhtar said on Wednesday that Lahore Qalandars will perform well in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.



Talking to Geo.tv in Dubai, Akhtar said that I believe Lahore Qalandars will be one of the finalists in the third edition of PSL.

“Lahore Qalandars looks good and I believe they are going to play the final this time,” he said.

But he also had some advice to the Lahore Qalandars team.

“It’s good to be fearless but simultaneously you also need a method in the madness. It’s important that you play sensible cricket. Hard hitting is necessary but also you need stabilisers in the middle who can stand right till the end,” said Akhtar who’s also the mentor of Lahore Qalandars Team.

Replying to a question, Shoaib said that PSL is becoming a brand and its success is remarkable for Pakistan.

“PSL has given players to Pakistan, has also provided money to cricketers of the country, teams are growing and I won’t be surprised if there will be ten teams competing PSL in years to come,” he added.

“PSL is growing and it will grow more. Being former cricketers we need to help, support and protect this brand,” he noted.

He also highlighted the fact that PSL has given a platform to the national cricket as through it emerging players are given opportunities to excel at a big level.

When asked about his best players to watch out, Akhtar named: Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal and Shaheen Afridi.

“Umar is in good form, and I’m very impressed to see Kamran playing fearlessly batting at top and the young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is also very promising,” said Shoaib Akhtar.