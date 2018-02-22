Brendon 'Kiwi Qalandar' McCullum hopes to make fans proud

Feb 22
Thursday Feb 22, 2018
DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum looks forward to an improved performance by his team in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Speaking ahead of his team's first match on Friday against new entrants Multan Sultans in the series, the former New Zealand skipper said not many teams from the world would match Qalandars.
“If you look at our line-up, batting, and bowling, there are not many teams in the franchises around the world which would match us,” McCullum said.
“I think it's a matter of how we gel in as a unit; I am confident we have the right environment to bring out from the guys,” he added.
McCullum — who is also known as the “Kiwi Qalandar” in the PSL fraternity — said his team would continue to play fearless cricket in PSL 3.
“I can guarantee that we will put everything we possibly could and will try to make our fans proud,” he said.
McCullum said his previous stint with the Qalandars was an exciting one when he got to know about Pakistan's ever-growing cricket scene.
“It is very different from the New Zealand culture and other cultures I am involved with. Last year, we made some new strides as a team,” he highlighted.
“I understand a little bit more of how to get the most out of from the younger Pakistani guys and, maybe, trying to be more of an educational [mentor to] them,” he noted.
The third edition of PSL starts Thursday, with Peshawar Zalmi taking on Multan Sultans. The Qalandars, however, will kick off their campaign on Friday with an encounter against the Sultans.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|0
|0
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|0
|0
|KARACHI KINGS
|0
|0
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|0
|0
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|0
|0
|MULTAN SULTANS
|0
|0