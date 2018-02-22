'Excited' to be working with Wasim Akram for PSL3: Imran Tahir

DUBAI: The chemistry of the Multan Sultans team seems to be "very good", spinner Imran Tahir said Wednesday night ahead of the upcoming third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to Geo.tv, Tahir, 38, said he was very excited about the highly-anticipated games as well as the involvement of big names of the cricket scene.

"I'm working with Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) for the first time, so I'm very excited," he commented.



"All of this seems to look amazing."

Apart from Akram, the team comprises Shoaib Malik as the captain, a great opener, very strong bowling line, and Tahir himself as one of the best spinners.

In this regard, the Pakistani-born South African cricketer said, "Hopefully, we can do something special!"