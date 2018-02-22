'Excited' to be working with Wasim Akram for PSL3: Imran Tahir

Feb 22
22:00
Feb 23
16:30
Feb 23
21:00
Feb 24
16:30
Feb 24
21:00
Feb 25
16:30
Feb 25
21:00
Feb 26
21:00
Feb 28
21:00
Mar 01
21:00
Mar 02
16:30
Mar 02
21:00
Mar 03
16:30
Mar 03
21:00
Mar 04
21:00
Mar 06
21:00
Mar 07
21:00
Mar 08
16:30
Mar 08
21:00
Mar 09
16:30
Mar 09
21:00
Mar 10
16:30
Mar 10
21:00
Mar 11
21:00
Mar 13
21:00
Mar 14
21:00
Mar 15
16:30
Mar 15
21:00
Mar 16
16:30
Mar 16
21:00
Mar 18
21:00
Mar 20
18:30
Mar 21
18:30
Mar 25
18:30
Thursday Feb 22, 2018
DUBAI: The chemistry of the Multan Sultans team seems to be "very good", spinner Imran Tahir said Wednesday night ahead of the upcoming third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Speaking to Geo.tv, Tahir, 38, said he was very excited about the highly-anticipated games as well as the involvement of big names of the cricket scene.
"I'm working with Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) for the first time, so I'm very excited," he commented.
"All of this seems to look amazing."
Apart from Akram, the team comprises Shoaib Malik as the captain, a great opener, very strong bowling line, and Tahir himself as one of the best spinners.
In this regard, the Pakistani-born South African cricketer said, "Hopefully, we can do something special!"
|Team
|mat
|Points
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|0
|0
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|0
|0
|KARACHI KINGS
|0
|0
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|0
|0
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|0
|0
|MULTAN SULTANS
|0
|0