Peshawar Zalmi enjoy a laughter-filled session with Kapil Sharma

TV star Kapil Sharma entertains fans at Peshawar Zalmi event

DUBAI: Continuing with their mission of “spreading smiles” ahead of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, the Peshawar Zalmi management arranged a laughter session for the players with renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma.



The famed comedian entertained the Zalmi players with his stock of jokes. His chitchat with cricketers Darren Sammy, Kamran Akmal, and Mohammad Hafeez was especially hilarious.

Addressing skipper Sammy, Sharma asked: “Why do people call you Khan?"

“It’s because of Afridi. And also, maybe, because I’m from Peshawar,” replied the former West Indian captain.



The comedian also joked with Akmal and Hafeez about lifestyles in the subcontinent.

“You are three brothers; [with] one cousin playing top-level cricket — and you all have kids — it means Pakistan doesn’t need any other family in cricket,” he teased, making everyone cheer for the Akmals.

Javed Afridi — the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi team — said he wanted to make his players feel relaxed before the start of the action-packed cricketing tournament.

“It was an evening to remember for Zalmi players, I wanted them to enjoy some good time before the tournament,” Afridi told Geo.tv.

“Kapil Sharma is the best comedian in our region these days and the players had a great time,” Afridi added.

Children from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital were also invited to the show by the Zalmi management, and, according to Afridi, this was a part of his mission of “spreading smiles”.



“We have got these kids to enjoy PSL matches and [spending] time with Kapil Sharma was another step in bringing change in their lives,” he said.