Islamabad United’s Andre Russell ready and raring to go

Video: Geo News

DUBAI: West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell cannot wait to return to action for Islamabad United in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League beginning from today.



Russell, who is back with United after serving a year-long doping ban, admitted it was hard to watch his team play in last year’s PSL without being able to take part in the action.

“It was very hard to watch the matches, not injured, fully fit but unable to play,” he said.

“I’ve been watching a lot of cricket since, I’ve learned a lot, I got to understand a lot of cricket. I got to analyse the game more, by watching from the outside,” he added, as he spoke about his contribution for Jamaica in a recent tournament.

“I always look to get wickets, make a lot of runs. If I take a brilliant catch in the field or make an [outstanding] runout, that’s a bonus.”

Russell was part of the Islamabad United squad that lifted the inaugural PSL trophy in 2016. In the second edition, the team still managed to win four out of eight games before being eliminated by Karachi Kings in the playoffs.

This year Islamabad United have a new-look squad, with a new director and mentor in Waqar Younis, after Wasim Akram parted ways to join Multan Sultans. Misbah-ul-Haq, at 43, is all set to lead the team again.