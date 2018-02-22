DG ISPR looking forward to PSL and Karachi final

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Thursday that he was looking forward to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the final of the tournament which will be played in Karachi.



The third edition of the PSL commences today, with the first match between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and new franchise Multan Sultans at 10 PM tonight (Pakistan time).



The semi-finals of the tournament will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21, while the final will be held at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25.