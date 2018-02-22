DG ISPR looking forward to PSL and Karachi final

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
Web Desk

DG ISPR looking forward to PSL and Karachi final

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Thursday that he was looking forward to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the final of the tournament which will be played in Karachi.

The third edition of the PSL commences today, with the first match between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and new franchise Multan Sultans at 10 PM tonight (Pakistan time).

The semi-finals of the tournament will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21, while the final will be held at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 0 0
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 0 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0

