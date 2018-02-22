Lahore Qalandars hoping for Lynn to be fit for last few PSL games

Lahore Qalandars have decided against opting for an immediate replacement of Chris Lynn

DUBAI: The Lahore Qalandars management has decided against opting for an immediate replacement of Australian batsman Chris Lynn, with hopes he may get fit in time to play the last leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

An official of PSL, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that they are still waiting on Lynn’s medical reports.

“We are waiting on his MRI reports to come, after that we will see if he can join PSL and Lahore Qalandars for the later part of the league,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have confirmed they are not seeking immediate replacement of the explosive batsman, who dislocated his shoulder during fielding against New Zealand in the tri-series T20 final on Wednesday.

“We are not calling for immediate replacement for Chris Lynn. Based on the results of his test we will see the situation and make the decision,” said Sameen Rana, COO and manager of Lahore Qalandars.

“Dinesh Ramdin was supposed to come on March 1 as Mustafiz-ur-Rehman’s replacement, but now he is joining the team on February 23,” he added.

Lynn was earlier feared to be ruled out of PSL, after his shoulder popped out while he was fielding in Australia´s 19-run victory over New Zealand in the tournament final in Auckland on Wednesday.

His scans will also decide if he can take up his lucrative Indian Premier League contract. The dashing T20 specialist was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in a $1.5 million deal in January, making him the costliest Australian at the IPL auction.

"I´m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I´ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year," Lynn said late Wednesday.