Lahore Qalandars hoping for Lynn to be fit for last few PSL games

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars hoping for Lynn to be fit for last few PSL games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Lahore Qalandars have decided against opting for an immediate replacement of Chris Lynn 

DUBAI: The Lahore Qalandars management has decided against opting for an immediate replacement of Australian batsman Chris Lynn, with hopes he may get fit in time to play the last leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

An official of PSL, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that they are still waiting on Lynn’s medical reports.

“We are waiting on his MRI reports to come, after that we will see if he can join PSL and Lahore Qalandars for the later part of the league,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have confirmed they are not seeking immediate replacement of the explosive batsman, who dislocated his shoulder during fielding against New Zealand in the tri-series T20 final on Wednesday.

“We are not calling for immediate replacement for Chris Lynn. Based on the results of his test we will see the situation and make the decision,” said Sameen Rana, COO and manager of Lahore Qalandars.

“Dinesh Ramdin was supposed to come on March 1 as Mustafiz-ur-Rehman’s replacement, but now he is joining the team on February 23,” he added.

Lynn was earlier feared to be ruled out of PSL, after his shoulder popped out while he was fielding in Australia´s 19-run victory over New Zealand in the tournament final in Auckland on Wednesday.

Scans to decide Lynn's IPL playing hopes

Chris Lynn's injury dealt a blow to Lahore Qalandars as he was ruled out of PSL

His scans will also decide if he can take up his lucrative Indian Premier League contract. The dashing T20 specialist was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in a $1.5 million deal in January, making him the costliest Australian at the IPL auction.

"I´m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I´ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year," Lynn said late Wednesday.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 0 0
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 0 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0

