Karachi beat Quetta to make winning start to PSL 2018

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Web Desk

Karachi beat Quetta to make winning start to PSL 2018

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

Karachi Kings players rejoice after getting quick wickets/PSL 

DUBAI: Karachi Kings started their PSL 2018 campaign on a winning note by beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly in today’s first match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Karachi successfully defended their target of 150, restricting Quetta to 130-9 to claim a 19-run victory in their season opener. 

2nd innings 

Opener Shane Watson was run out after a bad mix-up for a mere 1 run.

Asad Shafiq was removed soon after by Imad Wasim for 2, with Quetta at 4-2. 

Kevin Pietersen, playing in his last tournament as a professional cricketer, was dismissed for a shock 6 runs, caught by Ravi Bopara off Tymal Mills.

Some high shots by Rossouw took away some of the pressure from Sarfraz XI. But he was caught in the deep after scoring 18, as Quetta were reduced to 45-4.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was dismissed lbw for 7, leaving Quetta struggling at 66-5.

Shahid Afridi took a stunner of a catch at the boundary to remove Umar Amin for 31.

Mohammad Nawaz showed a remarkable fightback, taking Quetta close but not quite there.

1st innings  

Karachi Kings, captained by Imad Wasim in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), won the toss and opted to bat first.

Aggressive batting displays by Colin Ingram and Khurram Manzoor lifted the Kings to 149-9. 

Joe Denly was run out by Shane Watson for 14, leaving Kings at 34-1. 

Shane Watson runs out Joe Denly 

Babar Azam, the next man in, was caught behind off a Rahat Ali delivery for 10.

Khurram Manzoor, after a promising start, was caught in the deep for 35 off Anwar Ali, as Kings struggled at 83-3 after 12.2 overs. 

Colin Ingram was caught at 41 (made off 21 balls), but not before he had already done the damage. 

Karachi Kings veteran Ravi Bopara was dismissed by Anwar Ali for 24.

Skipper Imad Wasim failed to fire, getting out at 2 and leaving Kings at 138-6 (18.4 overs). 

Shane Watson bagged the prized wicket of Shahid Afridi, who is playing in blue colours for the first time after being drafted in from Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0

