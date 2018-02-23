Karachi beat Quetta to make winning start to PSL 2018

Karachi Kings players rejoice after getting quick wickets/PSL

DUBAI: Karachi Kings started their PSL 2018 campaign on a winning note by beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly in today’s first match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Karachi successfully defended their target of 150, restricting Quetta to 130-9 to claim a 19-run victory in their season opener.

2nd innings

Opener Shane Watson was run out after a bad mix-up for a mere 1 run.



Asad Shafiq was removed soon after by Imad Wasim for 2, with Quetta at 4-2.

Kevin Pietersen, playing in his last tournament as a professional cricketer, was dismissed for a shock 6 runs, caught by Ravi Bopara off Tymal Mills.

Some high shots by Rossouw took away some of the pressure from Sarfraz XI. But he was caught in the deep after scoring 18, as Quetta were reduced to 45-4.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was dismissed lbw for 7, leaving Quetta struggling at 66-5.



Shahid Afridi took a stunner of a catch at the boundary to remove Umar Amin for 31.

Mohammad Nawaz showed a remarkable fightback, taking Quetta close but not quite there.

1st innings

Karachi Kings, captained by Imad Wasim in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), won the toss and opted to bat first.

Aggressive batting displays by Colin Ingram and Khurram Manzoor lifted the Kings to 149-9.

Joe Denly was run out by Shane Watson for 14, leaving Kings at 34-1.

Shane Watson runs out Joe Denly

Babar Azam, the next man in, was caught behind off a Rahat Ali delivery for 10.

Khurram Manzoor, after a promising start, was caught in the deep for 35 off Anwar Ali, as Kings struggled at 83-3 after 12.2 overs.

Colin Ingram was caught at 41 (made off 21 balls), but not before he had already done the damage.

Karachi Kings veteran Ravi Bopara was dismissed by Anwar Ali for 24.

Skipper Imad Wasim failed to fire, getting out at 2 and leaving Kings at 138-6 (18.4 overs).

Shane Watson bagged the prized wicket of Shahid Afridi, who is playing in blue colours for the first time after being drafted in from Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali