Will bring all PSL matches to Pakistan in future: Sethi

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi at the opening ceremony.

DUBAI: Chairman PCB Najam Sethi has expressed his determination to bring all the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Pakistan in the next few years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the third edition, Sethi said PSL is growing and it will grow further in the years to come.

“We are having three matches in Pakistan this year. InshaAllah, very soon we will have the entire tournament being held in Pakistan with cities like Multan, Peshawar and Pindi hosting games along with Lahore and Karachi,” said the chairman PCB.

He also emphasised on protecting the brand of PSL which has now become a source of providing and nourishing talent for Pakistan cricket.

“This is not my PSL, this is not any individual’s PSL,” he said.

“We must not let PSL become a victim of politics. This is Pakistan’s brand, PSL belongs to every Pakistani and every Pakistani should stay united to protect this league,” Sethi added.

He further highlighted the fact that people from all over the world have joined the bouquet of PSL to make this event a successful one.

“We have over 100 people from different countries including cricketers, umpires, officials and other stakeholders working to make PSL bigger and bigger,” he mentioned.