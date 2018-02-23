Let it grow, let it grow: Wahab Riaz's horseshoe moustache stole the show!

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Let it grow, let it grow: Wahab Riaz's horseshoe moustache stole the show!

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

DUBAI: Fireworks, gymnasts, and live music unveiled the third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but quite possibly the most surprising (and funny) of all the welcoming moves was Wahab Riaz's new facial hairstyle.

It blew away almost all Pakistani cricket aficionados, most of whom took to social media to debate whether the left arm fast bowler's horseshoe moustache suited him and, thus, was a delightful revelation or a cringe-worthy bombshell.

Before we check out what the cricket crazy fans have to say, the Peshawar Zalmi bowler, according to the PSL's official Twitter account, took on the new look to "motivate" himself.

And here is what Twitter has to say:


Advertisement

More From PSL

Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators battle it out in today’s first match

Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators battle it out in today’s first match
PSL 2018 off to a great start: Wasim Akram

PSL 2018 off to a great start: Wasim Akram
Sanjay Kapoor spotted supporting Peshawar Zalmi at PSL 3 opening ceremony

Sanjay Kapoor spotted supporting Peshawar Zalmi at PSL 3 opening ceremony
'I'd love to say thank you' to Mitchell Johnson for moustache inspiration: Wahab Riaz

'I'd love to say thank you' to Mitchell Johnson for moustache inspiration: Wahab Riaz
Ramiz Raja hopes for a Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings showdown in PSL final

Ramiz Raja hopes for a Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings showdown in PSL final
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 0 0
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 0 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018