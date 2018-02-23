Let it grow, let it grow: Wahab Riaz's horseshoe moustache stole the show!

DUBAI: Fireworks, gymnasts, and live music unveiled the third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but quite possibly the most surprising (and funny) of all the welcoming moves was Wahab Riaz's new facial hairstyle.

It blew away almost all Pakistani cricket aficionados, most of whom took to social media to debate whether the left arm fast bowler's horseshoe moustache suited him and, thus, was a delightful revelation or a cringe-worthy bombshell.



Before we check out what the cricket crazy fans have to say, the Peshawar Zalmi bowler, according to the PSL's official Twitter account, took on the new look to "motivate" himself.



And here is what Twitter has to say:



