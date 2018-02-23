Geo.tv

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Ramiz Raja hopes for a Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings showdown in PSL final

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

Video: Geo News

DUBAI: Former Test captain and commentator Ramiz Raja said Thursday he would like to see the final match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ongoing edition to be held between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Speaking to Geo News, Raja said, “ I believe that we have not seen and have not ignited the rivalry between Lahore and Karachi since the time when my elder brother Waseem Raja used to play.

“I want the rivalry to be reignited as a massive cricketing talent comes through it.”

As the Qalandars had a tough time in the prior two seasons, Raja said they may actually win this season.

“I will give them a slight edge,” he said.

Responding to a question, Raja stated that the batting is the Pakistani national team's weak link and he hopes to see new talented batsman entering the national squad via PSL.

“India improved in bowling; their team is balanced now. Previously, they were dependent on the batting, but, as their bowling is strong now, it is very difficult to beat them.

"I want new batsmen to come from PSL,” he noted.

With the PSL getting stronger every season, Raja continued, the myth that Pakistan cannot look after good talent has been broken.

He said he would closely observe the performances of Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Hasan Ali during PSL 3.

