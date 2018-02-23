'I'd love to say thank you' to Mitchell Johnson for moustache inspiration: Wahab Riaz

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

'I'd love to say thank you' to Mitchell Johnson for moustache inspiration: Wahab Riaz

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

Video: Geo News

While the cricket-loving Twitterati are talking about the new facial hairdo of Peshawar Zalmi's Wahab Riaz, the fast bowler seems to be enjoying his fans' reaction.

Geo.tv caught up with the sportsman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after his team lost to Multan Sultans in the first match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season.

Referring to the numerous comments and messages on social media, we asked him what his secret was behind the new style he was sporting today.

Smiling shyly, Riaz said this is his way of showing his new "motivation" to everyone.

"I wish I can properly do, once again, in this PSL series, what Wahab Riaz is known for — my character [role] as a fast bowler," he said.

"I hope it keeps reminding me of who I am, what I have to do in this tournament, and how I have to perform."

Let it grow, let it grow: Wahab Riaz's horseshoe moustache stole the show!

The Peshawar Zalmi fast bowler took on the new look to 'motivate' himself

When asked if Mitchell Johnson — a renowned Australian cricketer, who, like Riaz, is also a left-arm fast bowler — was the motivation behind his change of style, he responded in affirmative, noting how "Johnson is obviously the fastest bowler in the world".

"See, it's good to be inspired by anyone for anything that benefits you. And, if I'm inspired by Mitchell, then I’d love to say thank you to him."

The change, quite literally, came overnight, we observed. So we inquired if this was a preplanned move or done in the heat of the moment.

"I had planned this beforehand, and obviously, I did this makeover right before I was due to arrive for the match … changed my facial hair.

Continuously grinning, he went on to say: "I was quite scared and nervous when I came to the stadium because I knew people would take and share pictures [of my new style].

"What made me apprehensive was people thinking I used my unique style as a show-off kind of thing," he added.

"However, I'm thankful to Allah that the match started good, and that I got the chance to tell people that it's an inspiration," Riaz mentioned.

As for his current aims, he stated, "My goal as a fast bowler is that I perform well, give as few runs as possible [to the opposing team], bag more and more wickets, play a good role for my team.

"Peshawar Zalmi is my team, I've been playing for them for two years and I've been enjoying it," he underscored, beaming with pride.

"I hope that I fulfil the responsibility — that I have on my shoulders — properly."

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 0 0
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 0 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0

