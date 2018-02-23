Sanjay Kapoor spotted supporting Peshawar Zalmi at PSL 3 opening ceremony

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Kapoor spotted supporting Peshawar Zalmi at PSL 3 opening ceremony

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

DUBAI: Though Indian cricketers are not part of the third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor travelled to watch the opening ceremony.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Kapoor said he was "glad to be part of the PSL 3", noting that the spirits in the stadium were high.

Sanjay, who is the brother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, explained that he was in the city for his nephew's wedding, which was held two days prior in Dubai.

He then chose to stay back for the faceoff between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans as his friend Javed Afridi, the owner of the Zalmi team, had extended a special invitation to him for this match.

Plus, the festive atmosphere in Dubai convinced him to prolong his visit.

Interestingly, both Sanjay and Afridi hail from Peshawar, where their ancestors resided. The actor mentioned that he likes watching cricket matches, regardless of which teams are playing.

The Bollywood star, therefore, was seen supporting Peshawar Zalmi, garbed in its colours and sporting the team's cap as well.

When asked about his favourite thing about Peshawar, he said it was the city's name.

Nevertheless, he seemed to be in a joyous mood. "Whether it be Pakistan or India, cricket is popular in both countries," he said, adding that at present, his favourite player is Virat Kohli since he is the best cricketer.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Karachi end Nawaz's resistance as Quetta chase 150

Karachi end Nawaz's resistance as Quetta chase 150
Maya Ali shares her excitement as Gladiators ambassador

Maya Ali shares her excitement as Gladiators ambassador
Celebrities and PSL: Who is supporting which team?

Celebrities and PSL: Who is supporting which team?
Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in Punjab Derby tonight

Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in Punjab Derby tonight

PSL 2018 off to a great start: Wasim Akram

PSL 2018 off to a great start: Wasim Akram
Let it grow, let it grow: Wahab Riaz's horseshoe moustache stole the show!

Let it grow, let it grow: Wahab Riaz's horseshoe moustache stole the show!
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018