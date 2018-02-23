Sanjay Kapoor spotted supporting Peshawar Zalmi at PSL 3 opening ceremony

DUBAI: Though Indian cricketers are not part of the third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor travelled to watch the opening ceremony.



Speaking to Geo.tv, Kapoor said he was "glad to be part of the PSL 3", noting that the spirits in the stadium were high.



Sanjay, who is the brother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, explained that he was in the city for his nephew's wedding, which was held two days prior in Dubai.

He then chose to stay back for the faceoff between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans as his friend Javed Afridi, the owner of the Zalmi team, had extended a special invitation to him for this match.

Plus, the festive atmosphere in Dubai convinced him to prolong his visit.

Interestingly, both Sanjay and Afridi hail from Peshawar, where their ancestors resided. The actor mentioned that he likes watching cricket matches, regardless of which teams are playing.



The Bollywood star, therefore, was seen supporting Peshawar Zalmi, garbed in its colours and sporting the team's cap as well.

When asked about his favourite thing about Peshawar, he said it was the city's name.

Nevertheless, he seemed to be in a joyous mood. "Whether it be Pakistan or India, cricket is popular in both countries," he said, adding that at present, his favourite player is Virat Kohli since he is the best cricketer.