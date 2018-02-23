PSL 2018 off to a great start: Wasim Akram

Shoaib Malik and Wasim Akram during the PSL opening ceremony - Photo: PSL

DUBAI: Former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram tweeted on Friday that the Pakistan Super League 2018 was off to a great start.



Akram who is the director and bowling coach for Multan Sultans saw his team beat defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in the first match.

"Time to give our Pakistanis at home something to cheer about," Akram tweeted.

Multan Sultans will next face Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the PSL.

