Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in Punjab Derby tonight

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in Punjab Derby tonight

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars play their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 against high-flying Multan Sultans in a much-awaited Punjab Derby tonight.

Multan Sultans marked their PSL debut with a seven-wicket win against title defenders Peshawar Zalmi in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday.

Kumar Sangakkara hit 57 and skipper Shoaib Malik scored a blistering 42 not out, chasing down Zalmi’s 151 comfortably and sending out a clear message to their opponents: they may be playing in the PSL for the first time, but they are fully prepared.

Lahore Qalandars, reeling from a fresh blow as explosive batsman Chris Lynn was ruled out of the PSL with a shoulder injury, are looking to turn around their fortunes after finishing bottom of the table in both the earlier editions.

Skipper Brendon McCullum has said he is focused on gelling the players together so they can deliver as a unit. It won’t be an understatement to say the Qalandars have the Youngster of the Year in their arsenal this time: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who bagged 12 wickets in the recently held ICC U-19 World Cup.

Here's a look at the two teams:

Lahore Qalandars 

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Squad: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Dinesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

Spotlight 

Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum's dynamic captaincy is as intimidating as his performance with the bat
Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum's dynamic captaincy is as intimidating as his performance with the bat
Young gun Shaheen Shah Afridi is fresh off the back of 12 wickets in U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018
Young gun Shaheen Shah Afridi is fresh off the back of 12 wickets in U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018
All eyes will be on Mustafizur 'The Fizz' Rahman and his speed
All eyes will be on Mustafizur 'The Fizz' Rahman and his speed
Veteran Sunil Narine is deadly with his spin
Veteran Sunil Narine is deadly with his spin

Multan Sultans 

Head coach: Tom Moody

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Squad: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen

Spotlight 

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is in the form of his life, with his 57 driving Multan Sultans' debut win in the opening match
Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is in the form of his life, with his 57 driving Multan Sultans' debut win in the opening match
Shoaib Malik finished off Multan Sultans' debut win with a blistering 42
Shoaib Malik finished off Multan Sultans' debut win with a blistering 42
Legspin king Imran Tahir is playing for the first time in PSL this year
Legspin king Imran Tahir is playing for the first time in PSL this year
Shan Masood just had an impressive run in domestic cricket, and expectations are high
Shan Masood just had an impressive run in domestic cricket, and expectations are high




PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0

