Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in Punjab Derby tonight

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars play their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 against high-flying Multan Sultans in a much-awaited Punjab Derby tonight.



Multan Sultans marked their PSL debut with a seven-wicket win against title defenders Peshawar Zalmi in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday.

Kumar Sangakkara hit 57 and skipper Shoaib Malik scored a blistering 42 not out, chasing down Zalmi’s 151 comfortably and sending out a clear message to their opponents: they may be playing in the PSL for the first time, but they are fully prepared.

Lahore Qalandars, reeling from a fresh blow as explosive batsman Chris Lynn was ruled out of the PSL with a shoulder injury, are looking to turn around their fortunes after finishing bottom of the table in both the earlier editions.

Skipper Brendon McCullum has said he is focused on gelling the players together so they can deliver as a unit. It won’t be an understatement to say the Qalandars have the Youngster of the Year in their arsenal this time: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who bagged 12 wickets in the recently held ICC U-19 World Cup.

Here's a look at the two teams:

Lahore Qalandars

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Squad: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Dinesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

Multan Sultans

Head coach: Tom Moody

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Squad: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen

