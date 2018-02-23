Celebrities and PSL: Who is supporting which team?

The Pakistan Super League fever has well and truly set in, and celebrities are rooting for their favourite teams just like everybody else.

See which celebrities are supporting which teams in the PSL:

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is a loyal supporter of Islamabad United. He has served as team ambassador in the past and made sure not to miss out on any PSL action by attending Thursday's opening ceremony in Dubai!





The ever-gorgeous Mahira Khan has been roped in by Peshawar Zalmi this season as the Yellow Storm's ambassador.

And she's sending along prayers and best wishes for her team to win again this PSL.





TV actor and model Maya Ali is cheering for Quetta Gladiators. She's one of the brand ambassadors of the purple team.





TV and film star Ahsan Khan is with the new entrants, Multan Sultans. He will be promoting the team brand of the debutants, who have already started their PSL campaign with a victory over Peshawar Zalmi.





Along with Ahsan Khan, actor Neelam Muneer is also Multan Sultans' brand ambassador. The celebrity duo were present at the team's opening match against Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai last night.

Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer pose with Multan Sultans skipper Shoaib Malik

And it was a great night to be a Multan Sultans fan: the team won its debut match against Zalmi, driven by solid batting performances from Shoaib Malik and Kumar Sangakkara.





TV and film veteran Shaan Shahid has been the face of Lahore Qalandars in the previous editions. He even flew to attend many of Qalandars' previous matches.





Shehzad Roy is a loyal Karachi Kings supporter and has lent his voice to the team's anthem 'De Dhana Dhan'.

"I support Karachi Kings because I've sung their anthem along with Shahid Afridi," he said earlier.





The PSL fever has also gripped India! Bollywood actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor is rooting for Peshawar Zalmi. He was present during the opening match in Dubai on Thursday.

Sanjay, who is the brother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, told Geo.tv that he was "glad to be part of PSL 3" and was attending the match on a special invitation by his friend Javed Afridi, the owner of the Zalmi team.