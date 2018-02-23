Celebrities and PSL: Who is supporting which team?

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Celebrities and PSL: Who is supporting which team?

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

The Pakistan Super League fever has well and truly set in, and celebrities are rooting for their favourite teams just like everybody else.

See which celebrities are supporting which teams in the PSL:

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is a loyal supporter of Islamabad United. He has served as team ambassador in the past and made sure not to miss out on any PSL action by attending Thursday's opening ceremony in Dubai!


The ever-gorgeous Mahira Khan has been roped in by Peshawar Zalmi this season as the Yellow Storm's ambassador.

And she's sending along prayers and best wishes for her team to win again this PSL.


TV actor and model Maya Ali is cheering for Quetta Gladiators. She's one of the brand ambassadors of the purple team.


TV and film star Ahsan Khan is with the new entrants, Multan Sultans. He will be promoting the team brand of the debutants, who have already started their PSL campaign with a victory over Peshawar Zalmi.


Along with Ahsan Khan, actor Neelam Muneer is also Multan Sultans' brand ambassador. The celebrity duo were present at the team's opening match against Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai last night.

Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer pose with Multan Sultans skipper Shoaib Malik 

And it was a great night to be a Multan Sultans fan: the team won its debut match against Zalmi, driven by solid batting performances from Shoaib Malik and Kumar Sangakkara.


TV and film veteran Shaan Shahid has been the face of Lahore Qalandars in the previous editions. He even flew to attend many of Qalandars' previous matches.


Shehzad Roy is a loyal Karachi Kings supporter and has lent his voice to the team's anthem 'De Dhana Dhan'.

"I support Karachi Kings because I've sung their anthem along with Shahid Afridi," he said earlier. 


The PSL fever has also gripped India! Bollywood actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor is rooting for Peshawar Zalmi. He was present during the opening match in Dubai on Thursday.

Sanjay, who is the brother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, told Geo.tv that he was "glad to be part of PSL 3" and was attending the match on a special invitation by his friend Javed Afridi, the owner of the Zalmi team.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 0 0

