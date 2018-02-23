Maya Ali shares her excitement as Gladiators ambassador

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiator ambassador Maya Ali expressed her excitement on Friday after becoming a part of the team and shared her experience during the team's first match in Pakistan Super League's season 3.



"I am very excited and today is Quetta's first match. I got carried away after we took the first wicket but then realised it can happen to us as well!"

When asked who her favourite player is from Gladiators, the actress named Sarfraz Ahmed as "he is the captain of the national team and the Gladiators".

She also added that she is also very excited to have more matches in Pakistan. "I pray that my team reaches the final."

"I attended the final in Lahore last time, now I want to see how we are welcomed in Karachi," said the Gladiator ambassador.



