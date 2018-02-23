PSL broke Pakistan's diplomatic isolation: Hamid Mir

DUBAI: Senior journalist Hamid Mir said on Friday that the Pakistan Super League has taken the country out from diplomatic isolation.



Speaking to Geo News at the Dubai Stadium, he said: “We have international stars in this league, you can see Bangladeshi players playing in the PSL, certainly the PSL is slowly and gradually diluting the perception that Pakistan is facing isolation, in fact, I believe that the PSL has taken Pakistan out from diplomatic isolation.”

Mir said that the PSL is not only promoting cricket but is also building the morale of the nation.

Responding to a question, the Capital Talk host said that he hopes to see the final of the tournament between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Mir said that he expects that half of the matches of the next PSL will be played in Pakistan.