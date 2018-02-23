PSL broke Pakistan's diplomatic isolation: Hamid Mir

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL broke Pakistan's diplomatic isolation: Hamid Mir

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

DUBAI: Senior journalist Hamid Mir said on Friday that the Pakistan Super League has taken the country out from diplomatic isolation.

Speaking to Geo News at the Dubai Stadium, he said: “We have international stars in this league, you can see Bangladeshi players playing in the PSL, certainly the PSL is slowly and gradually diluting the perception that Pakistan is facing isolation, in fact, I believe that the PSL has taken Pakistan out from diplomatic isolation.”

Mir said that the PSL is not only promoting cricket but is also building the morale of the nation.

Responding to a question, the Capital Talk host said that he hopes to see the final of the tournament between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Mir said that he expects that half of the matches of the next PSL will be played in Pakistan.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Did you know these 5 amazing facts about hat-tricks in PSL?

Did you know these 5 amazing facts about hat-tricks in PSL?
Akram reveals strategy behind Sultans’ second successive win

Akram reveals strategy behind Sultans’ second successive win
Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time

Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time
Neelum Munir hopes not to miss any Sultans' game despite busy schedule

Neelum Munir hopes not to miss any Sultans' game despite busy schedule
Junaid, Tahir spearhead Sultans to second successive win

Junaid, Tahir spearhead Sultans to second successive win
Sarfraz calls for policy to control player participation in foreign leagues

Sarfraz calls for policy to control player participation in foreign leagues
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018