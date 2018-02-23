Qalandars hopeful for victory against Sultans in season opener

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Qalandars hopeful for victory against Sultans in season opener

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

DUBAI: PSL team Lahore Qalandars will kick-off their Pakistan Super League campaign tonight with a match against new entrants to the tournament, Multan Sultans.

Lahore coach Aaqib Javed and star batsman Fakhar Zaman are hopeful for a victorious start in the third edition of PSL at Dubai Sports City cricket stadium tonight.

“Start is the key. A victorious start today is very important for us to start the tournament with high moral. First two matches are always important,” Aaqib told Geo.tv as the team reached the stadium for the match.

“All the teams are balanced, there is not much difference between the teams. All the matches are going to be close and every team has match winners, its just matter of them clicking. Lahore is more balanced this time than the previous last two years. Hoping for the best,” said the former Pakistani pacer who is also Qalandars director of cricket operations.

Opening batsman and hero of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win against India last year, Fakhar Zaman says that Qalandars have analysed the strengths and weaknesses of Sultans ahead of the match.

“We saw Multan’s match last night and have analysed their strengths and weaknesses to form our strategy for the game. We are hoping for a good result tonight,” said the opening batsman.

Multan Sultans defeated defending champions Peshawar Zalmi in the opening game of PSL on Thursday night in Dubai.

However, Fakhar feels that Qalandars are going with a good combination and will achieve a positive result.

“Our combination is good and I am hoping for a good start tonight,” he said.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Did you know these 5 amazing facts about hat-tricks in PSL?

Did you know these 5 amazing facts about hat-tricks in PSL?
Akram reveals strategy behind Sultans’ second successive win

Akram reveals strategy behind Sultans’ second successive win
Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time

Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time
Neelum Munir hopes not to miss any Sultans' game despite busy schedule

Neelum Munir hopes not to miss any Sultans' game despite busy schedule
Junaid, Tahir spearhead Sultans to second successive win

Junaid, Tahir spearhead Sultans to second successive win
Sarfraz calls for policy to control player participation in foreign leagues

Sarfraz calls for policy to control player participation in foreign leagues
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018