Sarfraz calls for policy to control player participation in foreign leagues

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Friday Feb 23 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sarfraz calls for policy to control player participation in foreign leagues

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 23, 2018

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed has called for a policy to control players’ participation in various foreign leagues to preserve players for the national team's upcoming busy schedule.

Talking exclusively to Geo.tv after the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match, the wicket-keeper batsman said that PCB will decide on which leagues players should participate in.

“We must stop players from playing too many leagues, we have a busy schedule ahead, including important series in the months to come and the world cup next year. PCB will decide what leagues a player should participate,” said Sarfaraz.

He also revealed that the team’s trainer, Grant Ludon, and coach Mickey Arthur will also keep national players busy with training programs on the sidelines of their respective PSL games.

The 30-year old captain, who earlier led Pakistan to the glory of Champions Trophy title, added that PSL has become a talent factory for Pakistan cricket.

“PSL has become a talent factory, Pakistan got several players from the  two previous PSL editions and I am sure talented players will continue to emerge and those who will utilise this opportunity will surely come forward,” said Sarfraz.

Commenting on Quetta’s defeat by Karachi Kings, Sarfraz said the batting let his team down although the bowlers made a good comeback during the ending overs.

“We did well with bowling in the end but batting didn’t do well. We played too many dot balls especially in the first six overs, which brought us under pressure and led to our defeat,” Sarfraz highlighted.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

