Neelum Munir hopes not to miss any Sultans' game despite busy schedule

DUBAI: Pakistani film and television star says she is excited about being part of Multan Sultans and, despite having a busy schedule, hopes to attend all matches the team plays in the third edition of thew Pakistan Super League (PSL).



"I have always been attached to cricket, and I am now associated with a team that won its first match on [PSL] debut," she told Geo News on Friday.

"I am super excited. The schedule was so busy that I'd thought I'd skip a few matches. But the team is so strong that now I'm thinking of coming to all the matches."

Munir is a popular television and film actor in Pakistan and was recently signed up by Multan Sultans alongside Ahsan Khan as brand ambassador.



Speaking to Geo News, said that celebrities belonging to the Pakistani entertainment industry who were associated with different PSL teams as brand ambassadors shared a unique friendship among themselves and often teased each other for fun.



"I was hanging out with the Karachi Kings team a little while ago. I'm glad that the owners of the Multan Sultans team do not mind when hang out with each other. But, while the pressure is equally on everyone, fun and jokes are also a part of the game," she said.

She confessed that she was a big fan of Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik, who she said bats "amazingly well", as well as Kieron Pollard.

"I am also a full-on fan of Sangakkarra. I had even gone to Sri Lanka to watch him play but couldn't meet him then. I am so happy that he is a part of the team," she said.

She said she was also a fan of Darren Sammy and Shahid Afridi among players from other teams taking part in PSL 2018.

