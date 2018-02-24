Neelum Munir hopes not to miss any Sultans' game despite busy schedule

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Neelum Munir hopes not to miss any Sultans' game despite busy schedule

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

DUBAI: Pakistani film and television star says she is excited about being part of Multan Sultans and, despite having a busy schedule, hopes to attend all matches the team plays in the third edition of thew Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I have always been attached to cricket, and I am now associated with a team that won its first match on [PSL] debut," she told Geo News on Friday. 

"I am super excited. The schedule was so busy that I'd thought I'd skip a few matches. But the team is so strong that now I'm thinking of coming to all the matches."

Neelum Munir is a popular TV and film actor in Pakistan and was recently signed up by Multan Sultans as brand ambassador.

Munir is a popular television and film actor in Pakistan and was recently signed up by Multan Sultans alongside Ahsan Khan as brand ambassador. 

Speaking to Geo News, said that celebrities belonging to the Pakistani entertainment industry who were associated with different PSL teams as brand ambassadors shared a unique friendship among themselves and often teased each other for fun.

"I was hanging out with the Karachi Kings team a little while ago. I'm glad that the owners of the Multan Sultans team do not mind when hang out with each other. But, while the pressure is equally on everyone, fun and jokes are also a part of the game," she said.

Celebrities and PSL: Who is supporting which team?

Celebrities are rooting for their favourite teams just like everybody else

She confessed that she was a big fan of Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik, who she said bats "amazingly well", as well as Kieron Pollard.

"I am also a full-on fan of Sangakkarra. I had even gone to Sri Lanka to watch him play but couldn't meet him then. I am so happy that he is a part of the team," she said.

She said she was also a fan of Darren Sammy and Shahid Afridi among players from other teams taking part in PSL 2018.

Ahsan Khan and Neelum Munir pose with Multan Sultans skipper Shoaib Malik 


PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

