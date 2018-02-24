Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

DUBAI: While Lahore Qalandars suffered a beating at the hands of debutants Multan Sultans, with the latter bagging a victory by 43 runs, Sohail Akhtar does not seem too bothered.

Speaking to Geo.tv on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium after the third match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season concluded, Akhtar said he was "very satisfied".

"I could see in my mind that things were going well, but, unluckily, I was unable to finish," he explained.

"That, however, made me upset."

Nevertheless, the right-hand batsman did not feel let down. There are more games coming up soon, he went on to say, adding that this was only the first match.

"What I failed to achieve today, Inshallah (God be willing) I'll try to do the next time."

In light of his shining streak, rising from the talent hunt right up to the PSL, Akhtar noted that he was grateful to the Qalandars' top brass for their support, commitment, and confidence-boosting methods.

"100 percent credit goes to Sameen bhai, Aqib bhai, and Atif bhai," he said, referring to Qalandars COO and team manager Sameen Rana, head coach Aqib Javed, and CEO Atif Rana.

"Prior to joining, I was very sure that they would not include me in the team," said the new recruit, citing his position and the fact that he had not played for a while just before the selection.

When he finally ended up being added to the team, nonetheless, Akhtar recalled that the top Qalandars officials made him realise he could do the job because he had the required talent.

"Day in, day out, we used to have sessions in the academy … All of them, especially Aqib Javed, got very involved in my progress and training."

"So, I hope to achieve the target very soon."

We then asked the cricketer how he vanished from the scene for some time before making a comeback this year, to which he responded by citing the Abbottabad Region's relegation.

"I used to play with Abbottabad Region, but, unluckily, the team got relegated, which sort of put an end to our cricket [at that time]."

"I did, however, play in the clubs, but 'club cricket' was not very popular in our area due to lack of proper venues."

"Slowly, I continued on my way [in the cricket career], eventually reaching Aqib bhai and, once again, started cricket from the scratch."

Now that he is playing on a much bigger level than just regional cricket, and considering the fact that he has a lot of responsibility, Akhtar said he understood the drive for triumph.

"Inshallah (God be willing), I shall effectively make use of my position now.

"Every other person is saying that I need to do more, I need to achieve success. And I will … very soon."

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

