Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

DUBAI: Multan Sultans Director Wasim Akram has termed Pakistan Super League (PSL) one of the biggest cricket brands in the world.

Akram spoke with Geo.tv following Multan Sultans 43 run win against Lahore Qalandars and praised the PSL management for organizing such a professional tournament. "I want to congratulate Najam Sethi and the entire team. The new foreigners are very impressed with how the tournament is organised.” 

Commenting on the Sultans second successive, Wasim Akram revealed that the team immediately took their strategic time-out at the 11th over of the game against Lahore Qalandars in view of halting the momentum being built through the partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal.

“We wanted to slow down the momentum, and immediately after the strategic timeout luckily for us Umar Akmal got out, Junaid Khan had his hattrick, Muhammad Irfan’s timely spell. Everything is shaping well. But it’s a long tournament, it is too early to say what will happen next.”

Junaid, Tahir spearhead Sultans to second successive win

Multan Sultans are fresh off a seven-wicket debut win against Peshawar Zalmi

He added that there is no secret for the Sultans’ successive victories and credited the entire team for the win.

“The way the captain led the troops, the way the team responded, and the way Toom Mody is handling the boys. All credit to them,” Akram said.

The Sultans’ director firmly said that national team selectors will find new talent from this edition of the PSL as well. “Though it is too early to predict but the selectors will defiantly find new talent,” he said. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

