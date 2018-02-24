Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands

DUBAI: Multan Sultans Director Wasim Akram has termed Pakistan Super League (PSL) one of the biggest cricket brands in the world.



Akram spoke with Geo.tv following Multan Sultans 43 run win against Lahore Qalandars and praised the PSL management for organizing such a professional tournament. "I want to congratulate Najam Sethi and the entire team. The new foreigners are very impressed with how the tournament is organised.”

Commenting on the Sultans second successive, Wasim Akram revealed that the team immediately took their strategic time-out at the 11th over of the game against Lahore Qalandars in view of halting the momentum being built through the partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal.

“We wanted to slow down the momentum, and immediately after the strategic timeout luckily for us Umar Akmal got out, Junaid Khan had his hattrick, Muhammad Irfan’s timely spell. Everything is shaping well. But it’s a long tournament, it is too early to say what will happen next.”

He added that there is no secret for the Sultans’ successive victories and credited the entire team for the win.

“The way the captain led the troops, the way the team responded, and the way Toom Mody is handling the boys. All credit to them,” Akram said.

The Sultans’ director firmly said that national team selectors will find new talent from this edition of the PSL as well. “Though it is too early to predict but the selectors will defiantly find new talent,” he said.