Did you know these 5 unbelievable facts about hat-tricks in PSL?

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Did you know these 5 unbelievable facts about hat-tricks in PSL?

By
GEO NEWS

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

Mohammad Amir (left) and Junaid Khan (right) are the only two bowlers to have picked up hat-tricks in Pakistan Super League matches so far.

A hat-trick – a bowler dismissing three batsmen in three successive deliveries – is a highly improbable event in the game of cricket. A (rather simplistic) analysis puts the probability of a bowler scoring an ODI hat trick at under 1/4500, or one in 4500 overs.

That is a highly improbable event, but the number of highly-improbable events that came true with Junaid Khan's hat-trick on Friday, only the second hat-trick in the Pakistan Super League, was truly unbelievable.

The superb three-in-three by the Multan Sultans paceman in the third match of the PSL's third edition not only mesmerized spectators, it also baffled the cricket statistician in all of us!

By left-arm seamers

The first hat-trick was taken by Mohammad Amir for Karachi Kings in the PSL first edition in 2016. 

Amir, who was then 23 years old and had just returned to cricket after serving a five-year ban for spot-fixing, finished the match with figures of 3-27.

Do you think the third PSL hat-trick, if it happens this season, will also go to a left-arm paceman?

In Dubai

Junaid Khan's hat-trick came during a league stage match, all which are taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Amir also scored his hat-trick in a match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 5, 2016.

Looking back: Memorable moments of PSL – Part I

Time to re-live some of the most memorable moments from earlier PSL editions

All matches of the first PSL edition took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the second season, the Pakistan Cricket Board organised the final PSL match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Three matches of the third edition of the PSL this year are scheduled to take place in Pakistan--two in Lahore and one in Karachi.

On Fridays

We are not very superstitious, but isn't it incredible that both bowlers took their hat-tricks on Fridays? February 5, 2016 was also a Friday.

Against Lahore Qalandars in their first matches of the season

Another coincidence is that both hat-tricks were taken against Lahore Qalandars, but what is even more incredible is the fact that on both occasions, Lahore Qalandars were playing their first match of the season.

Under Malik's captaincy

Although Shoaib Malik may not have had a significant role to play in Junaid's hat-trick today, isn't it weird that both hat-tricks took place with Malik as the captain of the bowler's team?

Malik played as Karachi Kings skipper during the first two PSL seasons. But new-comers Multan Sultans – the sixth franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — signed up the star all-rounder as their team skipper.

Junaid, Tahir spearhead Sultans to second successive win

Multan Sultans are fresh off a seven-wicket debut win against Peshawar Zalmi

Maybe they knew about his effect on fast-bowlers and their ability to pick up quick wickets?

Who do you think will take the next hat-trick in PSL? Will it be a left-armer? Will it be a fast-bowler? Will it happen this season? 

Perhaps we should ask a proper statistician to do the math!

Special thanks to @MazherArshad, @iJilaWatan@Ashnasami, and @thtPakistaniguy for bringing these to our notice via this Twitter thread.


Advertisement

More From PSL

Peshawar Zalmi lose quick wickets after flying start by openers

Peshawar Zalmi lose quick wickets after flying start by openers

Reeling from epic defeat, Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators tonight

Reeling from epic defeat, Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators tonight

Fakhar Zaman dejected over Qalandars' defeat despite good start

Fakhar Zaman dejected over Qalandars' defeat despite good start
Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands

Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands
Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time

Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018