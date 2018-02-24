Fakhar Zaman dejected over Qalandars' defeat despite good start

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Fakhar Zaman dejected over Qalandars' defeat despite good start

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

Fakhar Zaman 

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars vice-captain Fakhar Zaman on Friday night expressed his disappointment after his team lost its opening game to the Multan Sultans, despite a good start.

The star batsman told media after the match — the third in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season — that the target was not that challenging to achieve but a good spell by the Sultans' Kieron Pollard and Imran Tahir took the game away from the Qalandars.

“It was disappointing to lose the match after starting off very well. But there were positives for us too. Umar was good in form, Narine also scored from the top.

"We will try to take positives from this game and make a comeback in next match,” Zaman told the journalists.

“Anything can happen in cricket; collapses are part of the game. The score wasn’t difficult on this wicket. Imran is a world-class bowler and he made us helpless,” the young batsman added.

Zaman, who scored 49 in the game, said he tried to do his job for the team but did not regret missing his own fifty in the match.

“You don’t think about your fifties in these matches, I [wished for a] fifty … I thought the ball was good enough to be hit for a boundary but, unfortunately, I was caught,” he said.

He added that his job as the opener was to provide a good start to the team; finishing the match, however, is usually the job of middle-order batsmen.

“I tried to stay on the wicket. But the openers’ job is to provide a start, [while] finishing the match is the job of the middle order.

"Most of the time, my role is to provide a good start and, while making such attempts, I can always risk my wicket.

"I am a top-order batsman and I don’t see myself in the role of a 'match-finisher', but I will definitely try to play [for a much longer time],” he expressed.

Zaman, however, agreed that his team must finish the matches properly.

“It is a must for us to finish the match. All great players are known for finishing the matches. I tried today but couldn’t.

"I was playing according to the role tasked to me by my captain and the coach," he said, adding that Sultans fought back well.

The famed batsman, known for his aggressive batting, also spoke highly of his teammate Sohail Akhtar, who made his PSL debut this Friday.

“Sohail Akhtar is an aggressive player. He has great potential and showed his talent today and I believe that he’s better than what he did today. I am sure you’ll soon see best of his abilities,” he concluded.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Peshawar Zalmi lose quick wickets after flying start by openers

Peshawar Zalmi lose quick wickets after flying start by openers

Reeling from epic defeat, Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators tonight

Reeling from epic defeat, Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators tonight

Did you know these 5 unbelievable facts about hat-tricks in PSL?

Did you know these 5 unbelievable facts about hat-tricks in PSL?
Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands

Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands
Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time

Sohail Akhtar satisfied with performance, says will do better next time
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018