Zalmi set 177 run target as Akmal, Iqbal fire on all cylinders

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

16:30

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Zalmi set 177 run target as Akmal, Iqbal fire on all cylinders

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi openers Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal set the foundation for the team’s innings as the team set a 177 run target for the Islamabad United. 

Haris Sohail was the fifth wicket to fall for the Zalmi after being dismissed by Mohammad Sami. 

Darren Sammy was the fourth wicket to fall after scoring just nine runs. He was bowled by Faheem Ashraf. 

Dwayne Smith chipped in with a solid 30 from 21 deliveries before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf. 

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal took over for Kamran Akmal who fell after scoring a brilliant half-century against Islamabad United. 

The left-handed batsman kept up the run rate for Peshawar Zalmi with a steady flow of boundaries. He was dismissed for 39 from 29 deliveries by Andre Russel.

Tamim Iqbal played some brilliant shots including one off Samit Patel for 6.  

A highlight of Akmal's innings was the maximum he hit off Faheem Ashraf. 

The former Pakistan wicket-keeper and opening batsman also brought up his 50 in style. 

Akmal was dismissed soon after reaching the half-century mark by Samit Patel. 

Islamabad United are without the services of skipper Misbah-ul-Haq who is out with a hamstring injury. In his absence, the team is being led by Rumman Raees. 

"This track is very good, which is why we decided to bowl first," said Raees after winning the toss. 

"We wanted to bat first so I am quite happy. We need to assess the conditions quickly and put a big total," Zalmi skipper Darren Sami said when asked about today's match. 

Sami added there were no signs of panic after the team's loss in the opening match

Zalmi lost to debutants Multan Sultans in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday. Sultans, playing their first ever PSL, outclassed Darren Sammy’s men by seven wickets. For Zalmi, Mohammad Hafeez stood out with his 59 runs off 52 balls, while Wahab Riaz bowled economically in return for two wickets. 

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar

Spotlight

One of the greatest finds of the PSL, Shadab Khan is now Pakistan's go-to T20 player
One of the greatest finds of the PSL, Shadab Khan is now Pakistan's go-to T20 player
Who could possibly forget Rumman Raees' impressive death bowling and this celebration style?
Who could possibly forget Rumman Raees' impressive death bowling and this celebration style?
South Africa's JP Duminy is a T20 veteran with both the bat and ball
South Africa's JP Duminy is a T20 veteran with both the bat and ball
England's Alex Hales is an explosive T20 batsman
England's Alex Hales is an explosive T20 batsman

Peshawar Zalmi

Head coach: Mohammad Akram

Captain: Darren Sammy

Squad: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz

Spotlight 

Wahab Riaz bowled economically and bagged two wickets in Zalmi's opening match. He also attracted a lot of attention for his horse-shoe moustache!
Wahab Riaz bowled economically and bagged two wickets in Zalmi's opening match. He also attracted a lot of attention for his horse-shoe moustache!
Mohammad Hafeez struck a sure-footed fifty in Zalmi's opening match
Mohammad Hafeez struck a sure-footed fifty in Zalmi's opening match
Skipper Darren Sammy contributes with both the bat and ball, and his dynamic energy lifts the entire team
Skipper Darren Sammy contributes with both the bat and ball, and his dynamic energy lifts the entire team
Dwayne Bravo brings a wealth of T20 experience
Dwayne Bravo brings a wealth of T20 experience






PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

