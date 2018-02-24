Zalmi set 177 run target as Akmal, Iqbal fire on all cylinders

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi openers Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal set the foundation for the team’s innings as the team set a 177 run target for the Islamabad United.



Haris Sohail was the fifth wicket to fall for the Zalmi after being dismissed by Mohammad Sami.

Darren Sammy was the fourth wicket to fall after scoring just nine runs. He was bowled by Faheem Ashraf.

Dwayne Smith chipped in with a solid 30 from 21 deliveries before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal took over for Kamran Akmal who fell after scoring a brilliant half-century against Islamabad United.



The left-handed batsman kept up the run rate for Peshawar Zalmi with a steady flow of boundaries. He was dismissed for 39 from 29 deliveries by Andre Russel.

Tamim Iqbal played some brilliant shots including one off Samit Patel for 6.

A highlight of Akmal's innings was the maximum he hit off Faheem Ashraf.

The former Pakistan wicket-keeper and opening batsman also brought up his 50 in style.



Akmal was dismissed soon after reaching the half-century mark by Samit Patel.

Islamabad United are without the services of skipper Misbah-ul-Haq who is out with a hamstring injury. In his absence, the team is being led by Rumman Raees.



"This track is very good, which is why we decided to bowl first," said Raees after winning the toss.



"We wanted to bat first so I am quite happy. We need to assess the conditions quickly and put a big total," Zalmi skipper Darren Sami said when asked about today's match.

Sami added there were no signs of panic after the team's loss in the opening match



Zalmi lost to debutants Multan Sultans in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday. Sultans, playing their first ever PSL, outclassed Darren Sammy’s men by seven wickets. For Zalmi, Mohammad Hafeez stood out with his 59 runs off 52 balls, while Wahab Riaz bowled economically in return for two wickets.



Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar

Peshawar Zalmi

Head coach: Mohammad Akram

Captain: Darren Sammy

Squad: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz

